I greatly appreciated this message from Rick Charleston of British Columbia, and we are sharing it here with his permission.

I would like to add an important note to Mr. Charleston’s list of recipients: Canadian judges who neglected their duty, abandoned Canadians and our most ethical doctors and nurses, and emboldened the perpetrators of COVID-19 crimes in Canada. Without a legitimate, independent judiciary, Canada descends into lawlessness and the status of a failed state.

To those judges: you should be deeply ashamed.

From Rick Charleston.

To all the politicians, government ministers, health officers and bureaucrats, legacy media executives and law enforcement who abandoned their duty of care in in the most egregious attack on basic human rights and well being over the last almost five years, I am bringing to your attention this turning point victory in Australia, arguably one of the most oppressive covid regimes in the world, on par with Canada.

All our hero doctors and nurses who are being persecuted for speaking out for basic bodily autonomy and freedom of speech WILL BE VINDICATED! May Bill 36 be shoved where the sun doesn't shine.

Justice is coming for you. If it can happen in Australia it can happen here - as soon as our judiciary remember where they lost their balls . And they will. The flood of information and disclosure is unstoppable. Personal accountability is next. You cannot walk away from this obscene betrayal of trust. You can't say you didn't know. You have had the information since early 2020. It was placed into the hands of every BC MLA. And remember The Great Barrington Report. But it was an orchestrated global event. You chose to ignore the evidence and FORCED this unproven toxic injection on the population. You will pay for the great harm you have done. We will never forget. The many injured, the many dead, well documented. I hope for a front row seat at the dispensation of justice for Crimes against Humanity.

May God have mercy on your souls.

Mr Rick Charleston, British Columbia, Canada

Mr Charleston wrote this message, in the light of this good news from Australia. A Queensland doctor has won back his right to practice medicine after the Supreme Court overturned his suspension for his statements and activities to maintain his oath and protect Australians throughout the Covid operation.

Here’s what Dr. William Bay said after the court handed down its decision:

"I think the vaccines are shit mate, they’re absolute shit, they are killers. They destroy people’s DNA - and I’m telling you this Australia and the world as a registered doctor. This is coming from a registered Australian medical professional; the mRNA vaccines are poisonous. They are bad for you, they are not good for you. They are harming your children they are harming you. Everything you’ve heard has been there to deceive you. I have been vindicated in court today. To let you know the people of Australia that you have been lied to by the medical regulator. The medical regulator APHRA has lied to you."

The court decision from Australia

On Friday December 13th 2024, Justice Thomas Bradley ruled that Dr Bay’s suspension was to be set aside, as AHPRA and the Board had acted with bias and did not afford Dr Bay procedural fairness.

“It might be difficult to characterize the conduct of the Board and AHPRA as anything less than profoundly unsatisfactory,” said Justice Bradley in a blistering repudiation.

Justice Bradly criticised the regulators’ “animus” and “combative approach” towards Dr Bay, along with their failure to demonstrate that Dr Bay had contravened any relevant legislation or guidelines. AHPRA and the Board have been ordered to pay costs.

Read The Court Decision

Hope for Canadians and the doctors who protect them?

Dr Bay’s win provides a ray of hope to medical professionals in Canada too. We have also been unlawfully persecuted professionally and financially for disagreeing with the covid-agenda, and protecting our patients and fellow Canadians against false information, coercion, medical assault, and toxic misrepresented genetic injections.

“I have won the right back to be a doctor and more importantly the right for all doctors to speak freely about vaccines” - Dr William Bay

Sadly this is not yet the case in Canada, though recent federal resignations signal that the rats are fleeing their sinking covid ship.

