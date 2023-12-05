Please help in this David vs Goliath fight. Your prayers, sharing and financial contributions are greatly needed and appreciated.

It is surreal that despite the unprecedented deaths and injuries caused by the experimental genetic covid-19 “vaccine” injections, and even despite the recent confirmed revelations of Pfizer’s fraud regarding adulteration with large amounts of DNA including the notorious SV40 promoter sequence found in the shots; that Ontario’s medical licensing body is still unlawfully weaponizing its full budget and power to “punish” doctors who warned against the shots, or acted in any way against the covid crimes against humanity.

While I continue working full time with scientists, doctors, nurses, lawyers and activists across Canada and around the world, to stop the assaults by coerced injections, and help the injured who are denied and neglected by visibly illegitimate institutions; I also deal with the CPSO and fight to restore ethics and science to medicine in Ontario. The future of all Ontario depends on the restoration of the services of many good doctors and nurses, who maintained ethical and scientific integrity, refused to be silenced, and refused to participate in medical crimes against humanity.

Here is an update following part 1 of the CPSO “penalty hearing” against myself.

About this interview Iron Will wrote:

“Dr. Mark Trozzi gave up a 25 year practice as an emergency surgeon in 2021 to bring people the truth about Covid and the vaccines at his website DrTrozzi.org. He sold his house and has lost everything in this fight, and now the Ontario College of Physicians and Surgeons is threatening to take away his medical license.

Dr. Trozzi was one of the doctors who stepped up to help when Dr. Crystal Luchkiw had her license suspended by the CPSO for telling her patients the truth, and cautioning them not to take the Covid vaccines. Within hours of stepping into Dr. Luchkiw’s practice, Dr. Trozzi’s license was also suspended.

This interview is an update on past interviews I have done with Dr. Trozzi, and his lawyer Michael Alexander, who also represented Dr. Luchkiw and Dr. Patrick Phillips, both of whom have since had their licences revoked.

Michael is a smart and realistic lawyer. He understands what he is up against, a medical college that has no interest in protecting the health of the people of Ontario, but rather in maintaining a dictatorial power structure where all doctors must follow their directives or lose their license to practice. But Michael is laying a clever trap for the CPSO, and in the end, there will be justice.”

Related Material:

About IronWillReport.com (The Voice of the Counter Narrative):

Mainstream news has become completely unreliable. Will Dove, the founder of Strong And Free Canada, established Iron Will Report in 2022 to bring Canadians the truth that legacy media won’t report, and our government doesn’t want you to hear. Through his weekly news report (released every Friday) and regular exclusive interviews with experts, authors and whistle-blowers Will and his team strive to keep you informed of important developments on many fronts, from the Covid narrative to the woke movement, government and corporate corruption, threats to our privacy and autonomy, freedom of speech and religion, censorship and much more.

Past guests have included Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Mark Trozzi, John Carpay, Dr. Robert Malone (the inventor of mRNA technology), Dr. Richard Fleming (author of ‘Is Covid-19 a Bioweapon’), John O’Looney and Richard Hirschman (who appeared in the documentary Died Suddenly), Brian Peckford (the sole surviving author of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms), Andrew Wakefield (creator of the documentary Vaxxed, and the first to find the link between vaccines and autism), Canadian freedom fighter James Topp, Oliver Ross of LibertyLives on protecting your privacy, and many more.

There are many free interviews and reports on the site, and members content is available for just $9.95/month with a 15 day free trial. All proceeds from the site go toward funding the fight for our rights and freedoms at Strong And Free Canada.

IronWillReport.com does not accept government or corporate funding of any kind. Everything we do is funded by our viewers, so you can be assured our only ‘agenda’ is to bring you the truth.

CPSO Statement from April 30, 2021 upon which covid related prosecutions of ethical doctors are based. Though the CPSO later claims these were “just suggestions”.

The College is aware and concerned about the increase of misinformation circulating on social media and other platforms regarding physicians who are publicly contradicting public health orders and recommendations. Physicians hold a unique position of trust with the public and have a professional responsibility to not communicate anti-vaccine, anti-masking, anti-distancing and anti-lockdown statements and/or promoting unsupported, unproven treatments for COVID-19. Physicians must not make comments or provide advice that encourages the public to act contrary to public health orders and recommendations. Physicians who put the public at risk may face an investigation by the CPSO and disciplinary action, when warranted. When offering opinions, physicians must be guided by the law, regulatory standards, and the code of ethics and professional conduct. The information shared must not be misleading or deceptive and must be supported by available evidence and science.