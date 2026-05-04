Introduction

Del Bigtree describes how recent legal and policy battles reveal both the potential for improvement and the underlying fragility within public health governance and regulatory authority. Proposed reforms, including reductions to the U.S. childhood vaccine schedule, signal a shift in direction. However, opposing forces remain active, highlighted by a federal court decision that blocked those changes and disbanded the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. Bigtree also gives insights into ICAN’s ongoing legal efforts, which challenge federal agencies and expose procedural and transparency issues within vaccine and COVID injection policy.

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About Del Bigtree

Del Bigtree is a prominent media producer and public advocate known for his work in independent journalism and health discourse. As the founder of ICAN and host of The HighWire, he has built a dedicated following by challenging mainstream narratives and encouraging open dialogue. His work reflects a strong commitment to transparency, personal liberty, and informed decision-making, positioning him as a notable voice for those seeking alternative perspectives in modern public health conversations.

Visit TheHighWire.com

Visit ICAN Official Site

An Inconvenient Study (Film)

WCH Better Way Conference Rhode Island

May 30 and 31st. Join Del Bigtree, Dr. Trozzi and a phenomenal line up of Medical truth and freedom leaders from the USA and world. Attend online or in person. More info↗

Attend Online or In-Person

People vs. Poison

The People vs. Poison protest/rally against liability protection for glyphosate (Roundup). April 27, 2026 · 9:00 AM · U.S. Supreme Court, Washington, D.C. More info↗

This interview with Del Bigtree is rich with insights, but we know time is limited. Below is a concise summary highlighting the key takeaways from our discussion for your convenience.

Canadian courts uphold mandates despite evidence. Judges review extensive COVID-era evidence on harms and rights violations but still rule in favour of government authority, establishing precedents that weaken protections around bodily autonomy.

Judge Brian Murphy blocked a proposal for a reduction in the childhood vaccine schedule . A ruling halted a proposal to reduce the schedule from roughly 54 injections to about 26, which had been based on comparisons with countries using fewer vaccines with similar outcomes.

Ruling prioritises process over evidence through reliance on the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. The court determined that the HHS Secretary could not act without ACIP involvement, without evaluating the data behind the proposed changes.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is disbanded by the court. The same decision removed ACIP over concerns about how it was constituted, leaving no functioning body to guide vaccine policy decisions.

Conflicts of interest have always existed within the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. Historical cases include members such as Paul Offit participating in votes tied to vaccines from which they later profited, raising concerns about impartiality.

Reform efforts trigger institutional resistance. Attempts to change vaccine policy face legal and political opposition from organisations with established pharmaceutical ties.

Mandates define the boundary of autonomy. The ability of governments to compel medical interventions is a central issue in determining whether individuals retain control over their own bodies.

Health surveillance systems continue expanding. Investments in technologies that track vaccination status, identity, and behaviour are increasing the capacity for coordinated population monitoring.

Pharma dominates policy influence. Pharmaceutical companies are described as outspending sectors like banking and energy in lobbying, shaping regulatory and political decisions.

An Inconvenient Study (Film)