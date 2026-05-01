Dr Trozzi

Dr Trozzi

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Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
8h

Why should one who trusts in the Creator for eternal life, trust in someone who neither knows nor trusts the same Creator?

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Denise's avatar
Denise
1h

the vaccine program is worth hundreds of millions/billions of dollars. this is the reason for keeping it....lots of money and it kills...just what the elites desire for mankind, they are pure evil... healthcare has turned evil. Covid was a scam and killed millions...and the industry knew it. Banning Ivermectin, Hydroxyclorine and other purposful drugs was a huge clue. THEY MURDERED PEOPLE....

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