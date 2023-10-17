Here is an honest uncensored expert conversation regarding the crimes, injuries, deaths, and corruption of covid, plus needed solutions to restore our health, society, and children’s futures. Please especially share this with doctors and nurses; we are offering an olive bracnh and seeking to unite all good people, armed with the truth, to stand against the criminal covid enterprise. Choose freedom and self respect. Reject slavery.

Source

On Saturday October 28 2023 in Whitby Ontario please join Dr Makis, Laura Lynn Tyler Thompson, myself and many of Canada’s noblest doctors, scientists and leaders who have held the line against the covid-crimes-against-humanity, and continue the fight while delivering truth and solutions to you.

Click Image for Ticket Details

Links and Related Material: