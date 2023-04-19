Despite passing peer review, the BMJ Infectious Disease journal just retracted an article that revealed uncomfortable realities for the perpetrators of the covid crimes including ~300,000 Americans killed by covid-"vaccines" so far.

Dr Mark Skidmore PhD produced a scientific study analysing covid survey results. This produced some interesting information regarding covid and the so-called covid “vaccines” in the USA, including this calculation of Americans killed by injection: “the total number of fatalities due to COVID-19 inoculation may be as high as 278,000 (95% CI 217,330–332,608) when fatalities that may have occurred regardless of inoculation are removed.”

Dr Mark Skidmore PhD

This article passed the peer review process, and was published in the BMC Infectious Diseases journal on January 24th, 2023. This seems to have been very inconvenient real science for the bioweapon profiteers, and the article was retracted on April 11, 2023.

Here is a brief video in which the highly accomplished physicist Professor Dr Amrit Sorli explains what this means. Most old medical journals and institutions have lost their credibility. Peer review is dead!

Here is the article at the center of this controversy: The role of social circle COVID-19 illness and vaccination experiences in COVID-19 vaccination decisions: an online survey of the United States population -by Mark Skidmore.

