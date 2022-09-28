New peer-reviewed paper by Dr Aseem Malhotra calls for immediate and “complete suspension” of Covid-19 "vaccines"

Dr Aseem Malhotra is a famous cardiologist from the UK. He never questioned the safety of traditional vaccines. He was initially very supportive of the covid “vaccines” roll out. He took Pfizer injections in early 2021 and promoted them on national television in the UK.

Shortly following covid “vaccine” injections, Dr Malhotra’s very fit father had a heart attack and died. That triggered Dr Malhotra’s deep dive into the science and business of the covid injections. After 9 months of deep research he produced a two part scientific article titled: Curing the Pandemic of Misinformation on COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines Through Real Evidence-based Medicine, parts one and two. These articles have now been peer reviewed and were published 2 days ago on September 26, 2022 in the Journal of Insulin Resistance.

Yesterday the World Council for Health held a press conference in London, hosted by Dr Tess Lawrie. Dr Malhotra presented his research and insights regarding the mRNA injections. His data analysis cuts through the fraud and misrepresentation of the industry to show that the injections at best had a minuscule short lived benefit; while the death and harms associated with them are unprecedented. Dr Malhotra also reveals the deep corruption within the medical and governmental industries that facilitated the approval, promotion, and even mandating of these deadly injections.

Following Dr Malhotra, our favorite American pathologist Dr Ryan Cole took the stage by video link and shared molecular and philosophical insights, as well as microscopic images of damaged tissues and organs revealed in the coerced “vaccine” victims’ autopsies.

Here is the video of the Press Conference along with time stamps, as well as both parts of Dr Malhotra’s article.

Sept 27, 2022 London UK WCH Press Conference with Dr Aseem Malhotra, Dr Ryan Cole, and Dr Tess Lawrie

Time Stamps:

0:00:00 – 0:11:15 | Waiting to start

0:11:15 – 0:13:40 | Introduction by Dr Tess Lawrie, Cofounder of the World Council for Health.

0:13:40 – 1:22:00 | Dr Aseem Malhotra MD

1:25:30 – 1:57:20 | US Pathologist Dr Ryan Cole MD

1:57:20 – 2:06:00 | Dr Tess Lawrie shares more relevant insights into the institutional failures that made record profits for big pharma and caused record harms and death to regular people. The World Council For Health fully supports Dr Malhotra’s and Dr Cole’s call to suspend and recall the covid-19 genetic injections.

2:06:00 -2:37:10 | Q and A

Curing the Pandemic of Misinformation on COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines Through Real Evidence-based Medicine

Printable PDFs:

Part One

Part Two

Dr Trozzi's warning issued June 4, 2021 Covid "Vaccine"; How Dangerous Are They?

Around the globe, disease and death have followed the onset of the “vaccine” injection campaigns. As we will explore, many of the early adverse effects of the injections mimic covid and are reported as more covid cases. This is not surprising considering that, for the past year and a half, deaths from many causes have been misrepresented to the public as covid deaths, to enforce the many facets of the criminal covid enterprise, including the injections.