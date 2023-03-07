Dr Charles Morgan | Psychoneurobiology and War
A 2018 West Point Military Academy Lecture revealed alarming contemporary "Frankenstein" science. Dr Charles Morgan talks about very concerning technological "advances" towards manipulating humans.
Do you recall creepy World Economic Forum arch-villain Noah Hurari claiming that there is no God, that free will and human spirituality are over, and that we are “hackable animals”? Harari, Schwab, Gates and their co-conspirators may be delusional maniacs, but they do present real danger, and we have to deal with them.
Here is a 2018 military academy lecture by Dr Charles Morgan that revealed very concerning technological “advances” towards the hacking, controlling and manipulating of humans.