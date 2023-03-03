Dr David Martin is now an established champion in the covid war. This global intellectual property expert led the way exposing decades of patents and other intellectual property evidence of the premeditated covid crimes, including premeditated mass murder, racketeering, and fraud. That evidence is now the backbone of cases in the courts that are going after covid arch criminals.

Biden, Trudeau, Fauci, Baric, Daszak, and others are named in this lawful hunt of arch criminals.

Dr Martin reminds us that we must not waste our energy on irrelevant debates, but focus on criminal prosecutions. Please help make sure the entire world knows that whoever promotes the covid agenda in any way is complicit.

Here are a few quotes of Dr Martin:

“Any law enforcement supporting Trudeau are aiding and abetting the criminal acts of the Government of Canada, University of of British Columbia, Acuitas, AlCana, Thomas Madden and Pieter Cullis.”

“It does not matter what clinical trials have or have not been done, we must be focused singly on the criminal prosecution of terrorists who have now aided and abetted in the murder of millions of people.”

“A bioweapon delivered by a carrier agent developed by the gov of Canada. Pfizer, BioNtech and Moderna pays royalties to Canada for every shot; this is racketeering at the highest level. Trudeau and the Government of Canada are complicit and guilty of racketeering and conspiring to commit acts of terror.”

If you thirst for justice, here are 12 refreshing minutes:

Oral arguments made on the Griner vs. Biden case:

Read Report [PDF]

More great news and resources from Dr David Martin’s team: Prosecutenow.com

