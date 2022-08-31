On June 17 2021, Dr. Christian fulfilled his ethical and moral duty by advocating for the precautionary principle of informed consent. He spoke at a concerned parents press conference and drew attention to the risks of Covid vaccines for children and the lack of informed consent.

On June 23, 2021 Dr. Christian was called into a meeting where he was suspended from all teaching responsibilities, and terminated from his position with the U of Saskatchewan as of September 2021. On the same day, Dr. Christian was also terminated from his surgical position with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA). Here is a recording of the dystopian meeting. It’s creepy really.

