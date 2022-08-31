Dr Francis Christian & the meeting in dystopia
Dr Francis Christian, an honest surgeon & professor was terminated for advocating in favor of informed consent. This is a video of the meeting that terminated his position.
On June 17 2021, Dr. Christian fulfilled his ethical and moral duty by advocating for the precautionary principle of informed consent. He spoke at a concerned parents press conference and drew attention to the risks of Covid vaccines for children and the lack of informed consent.
On June 23, 2021 Dr. Christian was called into a meeting where he was suspended from all teaching responsibilities, and terminated from his position with the U of Saskatchewan as of September 2021. On the same day, Dr. Christian was also terminated from his surgical position with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA). Here is a recording of the dystopian meeting. It’s creepy really.
Related material:
Dr Francis Christian beautiful 4 Minute Rallying Cheer for Freedom Trucker Convoy. January 28, 2022. Biggest Protest in Canadian history. Rising up against the Covid tyrants and criminals. Here is the rally cry.
Dr. Francis Christian’s law suit against the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the University of Sasketchewan’s College of Medicine, etc.
Children Should Be Freed Now and Never Covid-Injectedby Dr Paul Alexander PhD and Dr Mark Trozzi MD October 7, 2021
Dr Francis Christian’s October 21, 2021 speech at the George Jonas Freedom Awards is found here. He draws on his knowledge of Soviet history and relates the historical context of the covid crimes against humanity