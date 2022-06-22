Dr Geert Vanden Bossche: Sober Warning, Herd Immunity & More
Covid “ Vaccines” are blocking herd immunity. Dr Vanden Bossche discusses some realistic ways forward, including stopping the dangerous injections and treating coronavirus infections
With a large portion of the world’s population, now heavily injected, Dr Vanden Bossche has sad predictions for what lies ahead, and strong advice to stop these dangerous injections, safely treat coronavirus infections, support natural immunity, and more.
Here is Bright Light News spontaneous interview with world renowned vaccinologist Dr Geert Vanden Bossche on the steps of the World Council for Health’s Better Way Conference held May 20 through 23, 2022.
“Dr Vanden Bossche has a profound understanding of infectious diseases, our immune systems, and vaccinology. Thanks for studying, sharing, and supporting our mission.”
~ Mark Trozzi, MD