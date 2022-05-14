Here is a great 7 minute clip of one of my absolute favourite people on Earth, Dr Paul Alexander.

I stand with him 100%, and agree to participate fully in the court proceedings and debates that he is proposing. We must hold the perpetrators of the covid crimes against humanity everywhere to account.

Dr Alexander is one of the world’s most qualified scientists regarding all things covid. He is confident and bold for good reasons. Feel confident; be bold.

Links to follow and support Dr Paul Alexander:

Dr Alexander’s website: https://www.drpaulalexander.com

Dr Alexander’s substack:

Dr Alexander’s GiveSendGo fundraiser: https://givesendgo.com/G2BC6

Do you recognize the journalist interviewing Dr Alexander above? She is Anita Krishna.

