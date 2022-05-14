Dr Paul Alexander | court proceedings & fair public debates
Canadian Colleges of Physicians and Surgeons are corrupted to the core, and on the short list of those who must be taken to court. Dr Paul Alexander discusses holding them accountable.
Here is a great 7 minute clip of one of my absolute favourite people on Earth, Dr Paul Alexander.
I stand with him 100%, and agree to participate fully in the court proceedings and debates that he is proposing. We must hold the perpetrators of the covid crimes against humanity everywhere to account.
Dr Alexander is one of the world’s most qualified scientists regarding all things covid. He is confident and bold for good reasons. Feel confident; be bold.
Links to follow and support Dr Paul Alexander:
Dr Alexander’s website: https://www.drpaulalexander.com
Dr Alexander’s substack:
Dr Alexander’s GiveSendGo fundraiser: https://givesendgo.com/G2BC6
Here is more great material from Dr Alexander. (one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven).
Do you recognize the journalist interviewing Dr Alexander above? She is Anita Krishna.