Dr Roger Hodkinson and Dr Trozzi - No Holds Barred Podcast
Medicine, science, politics, crimes, corruption, and bold solutions.
I will never forget the first time I heard Dr Roger Hodkinson speak. His was a refreshing voice in the wilderness. It gave me hope and courage.
It was November 13th 2020, Dr Hodkinson was the first physician to boldly confront any government in Canada over the Covid-19 agenda: the mandates, the masks, the school closures, vitamin D, and all the unjustifiable government abuse of the population. Here is that historic 5 minute speech to the Edmonton City Council’s Community public service committee
Please subscribe to support our mission. We operate on a tight budget and would not be able to continue without our audience´s support. Please also take advantage of our extensive free library of information that can save you and your family’s lives. If you would like to make a donation towards our cause, please click here.
That short speech by Dr Hodkinson inspired many of us to be bold in informing and protecting our fellow Canadians and global citizens.
So I am very happy to share with you this new audio recording of myself in conversation with this true Canadian hero, my friend, Dr Roger Hodkinson. This is a no-holds-barred forum. We are polite and articulate, but heed no political correctness nonsense. Both of us share our best analysis regarding medicine, science, politics, crimes, corruption, and bold solutions. Unlike what is left of the old medical institutions; this is not a cult. Dr Hodkinson and I are not slaves. We speak our minds, and respect your intelligence. We do not agree on everything; nor should we.
This sort of free and open speech once made our civilization great; and it is needed now to restore our society and health, as well as the rule of law and human rights.
I hope you enjoy this audio wherever you are.
Related Material and Resources:
Vitamin D3 |The Great Biology Reset. Prof David Anderson MD explains the profound role of vitamin D3 in our health, and why the predators of big pharma work so hard to suppress this knowledge. Includes free pdf of Dr David Grimes and Dr Paul Anderson exceptional Vitamin D science and politics book.
How Rich Eugenicists Weaponized Medicine. History recap reveals the 100 year path to the covid-crimes-against-humanity
Covid19 mRNA“Vaccines”cause metabolic heart strain. A study out of Japan demonstrates that the hearts of all COVID-19 "vaccinated" individuals are under metabolic stress.
Classic Dr. Hodkinson at the Alberta Unity Project Event November 8, 2021
Preventing and Resolving Cancer. There is a paradigm shift. Cancer is not simply a genetic disease; it is a metabolic disease. We now know how to prevent and resolve cancer without chemotherapy, radiation and other harsh treatments.
Dr Ponesse | University of Western Ontario vs Nuremburg Code
I have told Dr. Hodkinson that he was the first voice I heard and and when I did I breathed a sigh of relief. I thought I was going crazy. Then I read your article somewhere and you also were speaking out and again I thought to myself “I’m not crazy”. Since then I have found many like minded friends and we support each other. We truly needed each other through the craziness of lockdowns, masking and mandates. We pray for each other and for all you freedom fighters! I’ve told Dr. Hodkinson and I’ll tell you as well, that if you ever need a place to stay in Halifax, our home is always open. We want to support you in anyway we can.
Dr Hodkinson is SPOT ON about the universities. The actual meaning of education has vanished...all that is left is brainwashing and indoctrination.