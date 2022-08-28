Dr Shoemaker | Stop the Shots Vigal Toronto Day 2 Report
A video message from Dr Shoemaker recorded in Toronto on the second day of his vigil about saving children from taking the shots, which have been shown very clearly to be harmful by the evidence.
