During a recent World Council For Health weekly General Assembly which was viewed by thousands of people from around the world, I briefed the assembly on the state of medical tyranny in Canada and our current struggle with the CPSO. Here is my short and frank description of the situation, and encouraging words from my fellow members of the steering committee of the World Council For health.

A Message from the World Council For Health

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) seeks to remove Dr Mark Trozzi’s medical license for taking an ethical stance for his patients during Covid-19 and speaking out against the unethical and unscientific global agenda being carried out by the WHO and the Canadian government’s regulatory bodies.

On Monday June 19th, 2023 at General Assembly Meeting #92, Dr Mark Trozzi provided an important update about the hearing and received encouraging messages of support from the WCH Steering Committee.

Please send your thoughts and prayers to one of the true heroes of the last three years, Dr Mark Trozzi. A warrior of light, truth, compassion, and true medical ethics.

