Dr Trozzi Q&A St Anne´s Parish, Peterborough Ontario October 13th hosted by LifeSiteNews.
Following the Peterborough presentation that we posted 2 weeks ago, we had a powerful interactive discussion with an engaged and enlightened audience.
Topics included resisting medical tyranny, fighting for our rights, attempting to revive the Canadian legal system or pronouncing it dead, helping others out of the MSM trance, finding spiritual power, and reestablishing control over our communities.