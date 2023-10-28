I enjoyed this special opportunity to speak on October 13th at St Anne’s Parish in Peterborough Ontario. This was hosted by Life Site News, and well attended by many intelligent truth and freedom lovers from the region.

Speaking clearly in language that we all understand, I delivered as much useful information as possible.

This included:

How to strengthen your immune system against all infections including covid.

What’s really in the covid injections, how does it hurts us, and what can we do about it?

What are the latest discoveries that make the injections even more dangerous and more criminal?

How do we end the current medical tyrrany over our lives and world?

Special thanks to Life Site News, co-founder Steve Jalsevac and his wife Bonnie Jalsevac for their tremendous hospitality.

COVID-19 Frontline Dr. Mark Trozzi EXPOSES Medical Misinformation

Source

Please follow and support LifeSiteNews

“In a talk given in Peterborough, Ontario on October 13, 2023, frontline doctor Dr. Mark Trozzi exposed the COVID-19 medical misinformation that was so aggressively spread by the mainstream media — responsible for locking down virtually the entire Western world in 2020. Dr. Trozzi explained the world-wide coordinated effort to enforce complete control over commerce, religion, and freedom — all in the name of the COVID-19 ‘pandemic.’ As the world continues to destabilize in Russia, the Middle East, and China, Dr. Trozzi continues to put everything on the line — his entire medical career — to speak the truth about the global COVID-19 pandemic and stop the world from spiraling once again into total lockdown. Watch now for this exclusive first-hand account of how COVID-19 fractured society, changed the levers of power, and revealed how vulnerable Western society is against global tyranny.” – LifeSiteNews.

Lifesitenews’ full article about this event.

Related Material: