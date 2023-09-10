People of all colors and faiths are coming together to end the sexualization, perversion and mutilation of our children. Here is my brief exposition of the issues, and an invitation to join me and others marching September 20th across Canada and around the world.

Dr Mark Trozzi on sexual and gender "education" agendas, and the September 20th March for Children

The dangerous Gender transitioning agenda being pushed on our children

Here’s a trailer from a full documentary about young people detransitioning after being victims of this psychological and medical operation. The documentary was scrapped due to the demands of a transgender advocacy group called Queer Trans Project.

Source

Affirmation Generation (2023) Full Documentary by The Epoch Times

Affirmation Generation” features the stories of six young detransitioners (three men and three women). They sought medical help but instead were irreversibly harmed by “gender-affirming care.

Source

Nick Tenconi of Turning Point UK. Making Activism Count. Restoring Safety and Education

The UK’s Nick Tenconi joined WCH hosts Dr Tess Lawrie, Rev Dr Wai-Ching Lee and Jemma Cooper for the Better Way Live on 4 September 2023. Nick is the Chief Operations Officer for Turning Point UK. In this video, conservative activist Nick Tenconi explains what he and his organization have been doing to take action and raise awareness about the problem of paedophilia throughout our institutions. Nick has a Politics and International Relations degree with Honors from Southampton University, specializing in Third World Thermonuclear War and structural/modern realism.

Source

On September 11th, 2023 Canada's Scot Spidle will present and invite WCH partners around the world to join 1 Million March 4 Children

Links:

Related Material:

Where do they go? Song for children by Kurt Shore