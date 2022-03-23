Since the launch of covid-19, misinformation and confusion abound. WEF and WHO meat-puppets fill the air with lies and propaganda. Lesser minions contaminate positions of authority and police a global game of “Simon-Says” reducing many to a pathetic state of compliance with nonsense.

In contrast, Dr Zelenko is a calm, well educated, honest, wise and noble man. He is spiritually aware and responsible. He is one of the founders of ethical and effective treatment of covid-19. He is not a meat-puppet, not a liar, not a propagandist, and not a slave to money. I continue to be grateful for Dr Zelenko’s research, insights, and plain honest language.

About Dr Zelenko, M.D.

Vladimir Zev Zelenko, M.D.

Dr. Zelenko graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. degree with high honors in Chemistry from Hofstra University. After receiving an academic scholarship to attend S.U.N.Y. at Buffalo School of Medicine, he earned his M.D. degree in May 2000. Dr. Zelenko completed his family medicine residency at South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside, N.Y. in May 2004. Since then, Dr. Zelenko has practiced family medicine in New York’s Hudson Valley. He has been described by his patients as a family member to thousands of families, and is a medical adviser to the volunteer ambulance corps in Kiryas Joel, New York. In March 2020, Dr. Zelenko’s team was one of the first in the country to successfully treat thousands of Covid-19 patients in the pre-hospital setting. Dr. Zelenko developed his now famous “Zelenko Protocol,” which has saved countless lives worldwide, while he was fighting recurrent and metastatic sarcoma, had open heart surgery, and aggressive chemotherapy. He has also persevered against unrelenting defamation of character from the media, and threats against his person. Dr. Zelenko is an observant orthodox Jew, married with 8 children, and has authored two books called Metamorphosis and Essence to Essence.

Intelligence from Dr Zelenko

