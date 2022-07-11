Dr Michael Yeadon

Dr Michael Yeadon is an Allergy & Respiratory Medical Scientist with 23 years in the pharmaceutical industry, including as Chief Science Officer and VP for Pfizer. Here, in conversation with Dr Paul Alexander PhD, Dr Yeadon explains unequivocally that the entire covid agenda has been a fraud; that the lockdowns, masks and other imposed measures had zero benefits but caused massive harms; that the politicians and medical regulators who imposed these measures knowingly violated and harmed us all; that the covid injections are poisonous, ineffective, reckless and completely unjustified; and that we must all rise up and prosecute the many perpetrators globally of these crimes against humanity.

Here is more information about Dr Michael Yeadon:

Links to follow and support Dr Paul Alexander:

Dr Alexander’s website: https://www.drpaulalexander.com

Dr Alexander’s substack:

More from Dr Alexander: (one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve).

