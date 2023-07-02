Coming to terms with the lies, and pivoting before it's too late.

Humanity has been lied to and led astray, like people in a cult. This has caused many innocent people to make dramatic mistakes. How do we overcome shame and fear, change course, and build a better world together.

I hope these 4 minutes sheds some light. Here is the next instalment from Druthers of Dr. Trozzi Talks 2023. It is Part 4: The Reconciliation. Thanks for watching and sharing.

Druthers Interview Series. Dr Trozzi Talks Part 4: The Reconciliation

About Druthers

Druthers provide hundreds of thousands of free newspapers across Canada, that are packed with real information from honest journalists and experts. They circumvent the censors, giving Canadians a chance to see and read honest important information. Druthers is a grassroots organization doing great things. Please help promote and support Druthers. You can volunteer and join the Druthers team and help get the truth into more good people’s hands. Druthers seeks subscribers, volunteers to help distribute, content writers, and donors.

