Recent rifts in the covid truth and freedom movement are troublesome. Let us remember who our real enemies are. Who prepared, launched and profited from the covid-19 agenda? We must stay supportive of each other and focus our efforts on their destruction, not each other’s.

Let’s not fall for the same old divide and conquer techniques that have been used against us so many times before. Here is an important message from Mikki Willis the producer of the Plandemic Series.

“I urge you, brothers and sisters, keep your eye on those who cause dissensions and hindrances contrary to the teaching which you learned, and turn away from them.” ~ Saint Paul from his letter to the Romans chapter 16, verse 17.

