With Lawyer Michael Alexander, Dr Crystal Luchkiw, Dr Patrick Phillips and Dr Mark Trozzi

Here is Iron Will’s interview with this team who are standing up for human rights, and standing against the abuses of the Ontario medical regulator, the CPSO. Alexander and the doctors raised charter claims against the CPSO, in a Discipline Tribunal on November 23, 2022.

Source

Please follow and support Iron Will and Strong And Free Canada.

Iron Will's Introduction to this interview

Dr. Mark Trozzi, Dr. Patrick Phillips and Dr. Crystal Luchkiw, along with their lawyer Michael Alexander explain their strategy for countering the criminal acts of the CPSO in suspending the licenses of ethical doctors and attempting to violate the confidentiality of their patient’s medical records.

All 3 doctors have told their patients the truth about Covid and the toxic injections. For this, all three are facing disciplinary hearings from the Ontario College of Physicians and Surgeons and two, Drs. Luchkiw and Phillips have had their licenses suspended.

The CPSO is violating the rights of patients as well in attempting to unlawfully seize medical records. These brave doctors have sacrificed everything to protect their patients. Michael Alexander is providing hope with a never-before-used legal strategy that could see all charges dropped and the doctor’s licenses reactivated.

– What exactly did these doctors do that invoked the ire of the CPSO?

– What is Michael doing to counter the CPSO that has never been done before?

– How is the CPSO violating patient’s right to medical privacy?

– Why is ‘professional misconduct’ a false charge under the CPSO’s own rules?

Reccommended Related Material and References