The covid injections end Now; and ivermectin is ours to use

Please watch and share this exceptional speech. Dr Shoemaker drives some final nails into the coffin of the forced covid injections. This speech also consolidates our free access to ivermectin. Please share this far and wide, including with doctors for whom Dr Shoemaker is a ideal role model.

More about the Poison Covid Shots:

More About Ivermectin:

Ivermectin is an amazing cheap and safe medicine, that works great against coronavirus infections, many other messenger RNA viruses, parasites, and more.

The truth about ivermectin: It can cure covid, save lives, support immunity, block the business of the deadly “vaccines”, and even help treat their toxic effects; but the global predators have a different plan.

Ivermectin is also a great anti-parasite medicine used to treat intestinal worms in horses and humans. It has many special medicinal properties and uses including cancer treatment!

Even more about ivermectin

How to Treat Covid:

How to help Covid "Vaccine" Injured People"