On November 23, 2022 at 9:00AM, constitutional lawyer Michael Alexander stood with Drs Luchkiw, Phillips and Trozzi before the Discipline Tribunal of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario. Thanks to many of you for attending. More than two thousand people live streamed the proceedings, and by the evening nearly 20,000 had viewed the recording, before it was removed from the public.

Here is a 30 minute Michael Alexander interview with Glen Jung of Bright Light News, recorded prior to the tribunal. Alexander outlines the issues at hand. This goes far beyond the persecution of dozens of Ontario physicians who have maintained our scientific and ethical integrity and stood against the covid-crimes-against-humanity. It is about basic human rights and Ontarians having access to real health care; that is access to ethical and honest physicians; rather than only having access to physicians who have been coerced into violating their oaths, abandoning scientific inquiry, and processing people according to an abusive and destructive agenda directed ultimately by the likes of Fauci, Gates, Tedros, Schwab and their minions.

Source

Also here was the recording of the events provided by the Ontario Physicians and Surgeons Discipline Tribunal (OPSDT). Alexander spoke for charter rights, freedom, and ethical personalized health care. The CPSO’s lawyer defended the colleges actions: to block exemptions from forced experimental misrepresented genetic injections; to obstruct prescribing of safe alternative treatments for covid; and muzzle physicians so none make statements that do not strictly support the covid-agenda. At 8:30 PM on November 23, 2022 , as the number of views was approaching 20,000, the video was blocked from public viewing. The OPSDT had a statement on the video before it was blocked which threatened a $25,000 fine for anyone who recorded or published the tribunal proceedings in part or whole.