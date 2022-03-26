Halt the injections; arrest the perpetrators.

There is nothing subtle about how ineffective and dangerous the so-called “covid-19 vaccines” are. The lying and criminality involved in their promotion is absolute and severe. The profiteers and perpetrators of these coerced injections should all be imprisoned immediately, and any and all authorization for their emergency use must be revoked immediately. These are some of the insights that imminent virologist and immunologist Dr Sucharit Bhakti shared in this concise frank presentation to the World Council for Health on March 14th 2022.

Dr Bhakti describes the essential mechanisms of harm from the covid injections. He warns us against them in no uncertain terms, and with no regard for the enemies he’s made among the most wicked people in the world: the perpetrators of the covid-19 crimes against humanity.

Dr Bhakdi describes the dangers to our fertility and the very real danger that these injections may decimate the human population. Breast feeding dangers for infants, and the risk for genetically modifying our offspring before they are even conceived are very real.

He also includes advice for pathologists to reliably detect the covid-injection induced spike protein and autoimmune disease processes, both on live patients’ biopsies and on autopsies. This is very important; without proper tissue preparation the very direct harms and deaths from these injections are being ignored. Justice requires evidence; and in this case evidence requires proper microscopic staining techniques. As Dr Ryan Cole has said “You can not find what you are not looking for.”

Prof Sucharit Bhakdi has published over three hundred articles in the fields of virology, immunology, bacteriology, and parasitology. He has received 11 scientific awards as well as the Order of Merit of Rhineland-Palatinate. From 1990 to 2012, Prof Bhakdi was Editor-in-Chief of the journal Medical Microbiology and Immunology.

This is a jam packed 30 minute presentation. Dr Bhakdi is such an intelligent and calm person; it takes a severe situation for him to choose such an aggressive stance against big pharma and their cohorts, in defense of all of us.

Thanks and blessings to Dr Sucharit Bhakdi.

