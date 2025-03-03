This is part 1 of my conversation with Dr. Chris Shoemaker. Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, a handful of courageous doctors have stood firm in their ethical and scientific commitments, resisting coercion from medical authorities and political institutions. Dr. Shoemaker is one of these doctors and has faced persecution for opposing the widespread administration of experimental genetic injections, falsely labeled as "vaccines." His dedication to patient safety and medical truth has made him a global figure in the fight for medical ethics and bodily autonomy.

Government and WHO Complicity in the Medical Deception

Dr. Shoemaker has been vocal in his criticism of government agencies and global health organizations, particularly the World Health Organization (WHO) and Canadian public health officials such as Dr. Theresa Tam. He highlights how these entities blindly followed directives from the WHO and pharmaceutical corporations, ignoring the wealth of scientific evidence warning against any kind of mass vaccination during a pandemic.

Scientific experts, including Gert Van den Bosch and Dr. Paul Alexander, cautioned against mass "vaccination" due to the potential for immune system damage. However, their warnings were ignored. Instead, health officials imposed draconian measures, silenced dissenting voices, and manipulated data to justify continued injection campaigns.

The Cover-Up: Suppressing Data on "Vaccine" Harm

One of the most egregious failures of public health institutions was their deliberate suppression of data revealing the dangers of the COVID-19 "vaccines." As early as mid-2021, evidence from elderly care homes showed a stark increase in all-cause mortality following the rollout of these injections. Instead of addressing these alarming trends, health agencies ceased publishing comparative data on "vaccinated" versus “unvaccinated” individuals.

The deception was further exposed by data from the UK’s Office of National Statistics, which revealed that children who received the "vaccine" were at significantly higher risk of death. Dr. Shoemaker references data showing that "vaccinated" children were between 52 and 82 times more likely to die within months of receiving the injection. Despite these findings, governments continued to push the injections on young children, reinforcing the criminal negligence at play.

Unprecedented Harm: From Negligence to Mass Homicide

As the evidence of harm mounted, it became clear that the continued promotion of COVID-19 "vaccines" was not just negligence but premeditated malfeasance. Public health officials, who had access to data showing the injections’ risks, chose to bury the evidence and push forward with mandates.

These actions, taken with full knowledge of the harm caused, suggest crimes against humanity. The suppression of life-saving early treatments such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine further underscores the deliberate nature of the deception. These treatments had been extensively studied for their effectiveness against coronaviruses, yet were falsely discredited to pave the way for emergency use authorization of experimental mRNA technology.

The Impact on Public Health and the Rise of "Vaccine"-Induced Immune Deficiencies

Dr. Shoemaker and other researchers have documented the devastating long-term effects of the COVID-19 "vaccines" on the immune system. Many individuals who received these injections are now experiencing acquired immune deficiencies, with their immune systems compromised in a manner similar to AIDS.

Neurological damage, heart disease, and autoimmune disorders are also widespread among the "vaccinated." Alarmingly, osteopathic doctors in Germany have reported structural changes in children, including motor and sensory deficits, further indicating the systemic harm inflicted by these injections.

The Betrayal of Medical Ethics and the Collapse of Healthcare Integrity

Beyond the physical harm, the COVID-19 "vaccine" campaign has led to a severe erosion of trust in the medical profession. Regulatory bodies such as the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) have actively persecuted doctors who adhered to their Hippocratic Oath and warned the public about these dangers.

The result is a healthcare system in disarray, where doctors are forced into silence, early treatment is denied, and patients are left to suffer due to bureaucratic corruption. Stories of patients receiving substandard or delayed care illustrate how the system has been hijacked by political interests at the expense of human lives.

The Path Forward: Accountability and Justice

The fight for medical truth and justice is far from over. As more evidence emerges, there is an increasing call for accountability. Countries and states that have begun banning mRNA injections are taking the first steps toward acknowledging the crimes committed during the pandemic.

Dr. Shoemaker predicts that figures such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other medical freedom advocates will play a crucial role in exposing the full extent of the cover-up. Ultimately, those responsible for the continued promotion of harmful injections must face legal consequences for their actions.

A Call for Awareness and Action

The COVID-19 "vaccine" crisis has exposed the deep corruption within public health institutions and the pharmaceutical industry. The suppression of early treatments, persecution of ethical doctors, and deliberate cover-up of "vaccine" injuries reveal a coordinated effort to prioritize profit and control over human life.

It is imperative that the public remains vigilant, questions mainstream narratives, and supports the brave medical professionals who have risked everything to expose the truth. Only through collective awareness and legal action can justice be served, and future medical atrocities be prevented.

Dr Theresa Tam is the chief public health officer of The Corporation of Canada, and is the second-in-command of the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) which is a WHO satellite office.