Source

1.

Wake up!

2.

BAN all C19 Spike Protein generating mRNA shots immediately.

THEY ARE IMMUNOTOXIC, NEUROTOXIC AND VASCULAR DAMAGING AGENTS –

ESPECIALLY FOR CHILDREN !!

AND they are causing the Pandemic to perpetuate for 40 + years.

3.

Start regular AVAILABILITY of IVERMECTIN in all pharmacies beginning December 1, 2022.

It was always the Right Drug to cure Covid and Long Covid.

And it has proven to CURE VACCINE-INDUCED NEUROLOGIC

and VASCULAR INJURIES.

DO BOTH NOW !!!

[drshoemakercovidtruth.com]

Dated December 1, 2022

DR. C.A. SHOEMAKER

MEMBER

COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF ONTARIO

CANADA