Dr Shoemaker’s Important Message and Prescription
An absolutely accurate, honest, clear, and constructive 6 minutes. Here is Dr Shoemaker’s heartfelt and accurate message and prescription to Canadians and the world.
Dr Chris Shoemaker at the Mother´s March. Toronto December 4, 2022
Dr Shoemaker's prescription for Canada and the world:
1.
Wake up!
2.
BAN all C19 Spike Protein generating mRNA shots immediately.
THEY ARE IMMUNOTOXIC, NEUROTOXIC AND VASCULAR DAMAGING AGENTS –
ESPECIALLY FOR CHILDREN !!
AND they are causing the Pandemic to perpetuate for 40 + years.
3.
Start regular AVAILABILITY of IVERMECTIN in all pharmacies beginning December 1, 2022.
It was always the Right Drug to cure Covid and Long Covid.
And it has proven to CURE VACCINE-INDUCED NEUROLOGIC
and VASCULAR INJURIES.
DO BOTH NOW !!!
[drshoemakercovidtruth.com]
Dated December 1, 2022
DR. C.A. SHOEMAKER
MEMBER
COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF ONTARIO
CANADA
Recommended Related Material:
https://drtrozzi.org/2022/09/23/whats-really-in-the-covid-vaccines/
https://drtrozzi.org/2021/06/04/covid-vaccines-how-dangerous-are-they/
https://drtrozzi.org/2022/01/12/exceptional-ccca-analysis-proves-covid-jabs-to-be-deadly/
https://drtrozzi.org/2022/01/19/pfizer-trials-all-injected-mothers-lost-their-unborn-babies/
https://drtrozzi.org/2022/07/27/covid-shots-make-thalidomide-look-like-flintstone-vitamins/
https://drtrozzi.org/2022/08/29/dr-plothe-covid-vaccines-destroying-human-fertility/
https://drtrozzi.org/2022/09/13/doctors-shoemaker-and-trozzi-zero-compromise/