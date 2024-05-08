Here is a recent presentation which spans matters of science, law, and recent history.

Canadian hero and constitutional lawyer Michael Alexander and I joined Vaccine Choice Canada on the occasion of the filing of our notice of appeal to the divisional court of Ontario regarding the CPSO tribunal’s recent decision to revoke my license to provide medical care for the citizens in my home province of Ontario.

This appeal is a moment of truth for Ontario; all similar prior COVID issues in Ontario’s courts have been dealt with on the standard of “reasonableness”, but this must be dealt with on a standard of “correctness”. Our goal in filing this notice of appeal is to restore all the fine doctors and nurses who did the right things through COVID; and to ensure they are in place to serve and protect Canadians moving forward.

Links:

