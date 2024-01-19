Fisman's Fraud: The Rise of Canadian Hate Science
Dr Trozzi in conversation with author Dr Regina Watteel PhD Statistics
Scientific fraud has been a foundational tool to the covid crimes against humanity. Mathematical models have been used to deceive, frighten, divide, and poison the masses. Many millions of people are dead and hundreds of millions are injured so far from the genetic jabs. Scientists and doctors who warned us and who continue fighting for us have been stripped of their rightful positions, careers, and incomes. These are heroes. Scientific fraudsters have manipulated the math, misrepresented reality, filled their pockets with gold, and coated their hands with the blood of innocent people.
Niel Ferguson, Anthony Fauci, Andrew Hill, and David Fisman are among the worst of these villains, in my assessment.
David Fisman is a professor of epidemiology with the University of Toronto He has enriched himself by producing mathematic models, based on no real world data, that appear to prove that people who refused the coerced covid injections are the cause of the injected people´s covid-19 infections. Though that is ludicrous on many levels, Fisman´s scientific fraud had been used to justify gross human rights violations and to coerce innocent people into harmful and deadly genetic injections.
Mathematical fraud is foundational to the covid crimes against humanity. Like Fauci, Ferguson, and Hillman, Fisman must be called out, held accountable and brought to justice. I am very honored to share this video of my recent conversation with Dr Dr Regina Watteel who holds a PhD in Statistics. She is the author of a new book called“Fisman´s Fraud”.
You can purchase your copy of Fisman's Fraud: The Rise of Canadian Hate Science by Dr Regina Watteel PhD at these online stores:
Related Material:
Dr Trozzi May 2022: Last week David Fisman and the CMAJ produced junk science that promoted hatred for the "unvaxxed". The fake media ran with it. Let's stop it.
A letter from Dr Tess Lawrie to Dr Hill – a great short film
Please subscribe to support our mission. We operate on a tight budget and would not be able to continue without our audience´s support. Please also take advantage of our extensive free library of information that can save you and your family’s lives. If you would like to make a donation towards our cause, please click here.
My father was extremely supportive of me going to university, but as a 2020 graduate my plans of studying architecture were dismantled by the government imposed lock-downs. Even in the heat of it, the so-called “vaccine” mandates for students was so predictable that I didn´t waste my time. What has surprised me is to what extent the universities themselves have been responsible for driving this agenda. Our educational institutions have rotted from the inside. Frankford Schools. The heart of darkness plaguing the minds of our youth and corrupting our nations future. We are living in a parallel plot to Ayn Rand´s Atlas Shrugged. I refuse to attend a university that abdicates for any breach of bodily autonomy of students, staff, or the public. I refuse to lend the potency of my mind, the strength of my muscles, and the sweat on my brow to a nation governed by pedophiles and mystics. I deserve to live a good life. I am not a slave. As for Fisman... What a feculent excuse of a man.
Great thoughts! We need the "nuts and bolts" of the fraudulent "science " laid bare like this!
Actually correctly stated: the Nuts of this attempted deception.
Thx