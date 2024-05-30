Flouride has no role in any natural biochemical process in the human body. For decades flouride has been used and promoted for reducing dental cavities. In addition to its presence in toothpastes and other dental products, fluoride is added to municipal drinking water in three chemical forms: sodium fluoride (NaF), fluorosilicic acid (H2SiF6), and sodium fluorosilicate (Na2SiF6).

Flourosilicic acid is a byproduct of phosphate fertilizer production, and has various other uses including rust removal cleaning products. Critics of flourination of municipal drinking water point to various concerns including neurotoxicity and reduced intelligence in children who ingest it routinely.

Dr Bob Dickson MD is a Canadian physician who has dedicated much of his life to important humanitarian causes. He is passionate about ending the flourination of water and improving our children’s health and intelligence. This Calgary physician co-led the anti-fluoridation program in Calgary since 1999. This resulted in Calgary’s water fluoridation being halted in 2011. He is the founder of Safe Water Calgary and the Chair of Fluoride Free Canada.

As we have seen with medical doctors who raise concerns about the covid-19 genetic “vaccines”; Dr Dickson is under investigation by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta because of his public education and activism regarding flouride. In the context of the past four years, if anything, that only adds adds credibility to Dr Dickson’s work. There is no conflict of interest for him.

Dr Dickson states that artificial water flouridation lacks common sense, is highly unethical, violates the precautionary principle, damages children’s brains, and is not needed for even a single natural bodily function.

I hope this interview with Dr Dickson helps all of us evaluate water flourination and make sound decisions regarding our health, including our children’s teeth and brains. I hope you will then inquire as to whether or not flourosilicic acid is added to your town’s drinking water, and speak with your elected officials to help all of us make the best decisions for our children and ourselves.

Learn more and donate to Flouride Free Canada here.

Please subscribe to support our mission. We operate on a tight budget and would not be able to continue without our audience´s support. Please also take advantage of our extensive free library of information that can save you and your family’s lives. If you would like to make a donation towards our cause, please click here.

More about Dr Robert C Dickson MD, CCFP, FCFP:

Dr. Dickson was born in Tofield, Alberta in 1951. He has a degree in Physical Education (Kinesiology), certification in Paramedics from SAIT in Calgary, a MD from the University of Calgary, and residency certification in Family Practice.

In addition to his flouride activism, Dr. Bob is past President of Change for Children and Tools for Peace, and past Chair of the Board of Directors of Arusha Cross Cultural Centre. For many years he was a senior partner with Results Canada, with a mandate to end starvation, debilitating diseases and poverty globally. As well, he has volunteered with Medical Mercy Canada and provided medical relief work in Thailand, with the Burmese refugees, and in Nepal. He is Chair of the Board of the Four Worlds International Centre for Development Learning. Dr. Bob has actively partnered with Project Ixcanaan since 2003 to rebuild and support the remote village of El Remate in the Peten province of northeastern Guatemala.

Dr Dickson’s Top Ten Reasons Not To Flouridate Water:

Fluoride is a proven neurotoxin and is one of the most toxic substances on the planet, as toxic as lead and arsenic! NOT what we want to add to our pristine public water! Fluoride and fluoridation are most harmful to babies, children, the disadvantaged, the poor, and people of colour. Fluoride is NOT a vitamin or nutrient, and is NOT needed for a single body function. 99% of fluoridated water is used to water lawns, flush toilets, shower and bath, and by industry, then flushed into our ecosystems mostly unchecked. This is NOT green. Water fluoridation does NOT make economic sense in good economic times and most certainly not in tough, tight economies. 98% of British Columbia, 99% of Quebec, 97% of Europe and 95% of our world do NOT fluoridate. Non-fluoridated areas are in the vast majority! Skyrocketing fluorosis in the USA, now > 70% in teens, is the first visible sign of overdosing and toxicity. It is highly unethical to mass medicate, especially without informed consent, monitoring or follow up, and without control of dose or dosage. Politicians should NOT mass medicate, nor should citizens vote by plebiscite on who should be medicated. Choice is of utmost importance!! A major court case is underway in the USA Federal Courts since 2017 against the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) for adding a known neurotoxic substance to water. Confirmed under oath—fluoride is a medication!

More information:

“Is Flouride Safe and Effective?” Dr Dickson’s article published in the February 2024 Edition of Druthers

The other side of the fluoride debate in Calgary

In addition to Dr Dickson, Calgary is also home to a lawyer with polar opposite views and activism regarding fluoridation of water. Juliet Guichon is a lawyer and professor with the University of Calgary She is the founder of Calgarians For Kids’ Health who lobbied successfully to have

Fluorosilicic acid returned to Calgary’s drinking water as decided in a city council vote Oct 18, 2021. Calgary’s water is still free of artificial flouride at the time of this writing, however the future is uncertain.