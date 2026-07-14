Dr Mark Trozzi

Dr Mark Trozzi

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Om
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​Thank you for a superb article.

Some 10 years ago I learned that the Canadian Parliament had voted against the labelling of genetically modified foods. I was shocked to learn this and wrote to my MP, Catherine McKenna (Minister of either Environment or "Health" at the time) asking her the explain why she voted against GMO labellilng. I never heard back from her.

Two months later I sent another email this time to her consituency office asking for an explanation. I never received a response.

A few months later we were in the lead up to an election. I went to McKenna's constituency office and told the manager that while I would normally have McKenna's election signs of my property, I would not do so this time because she never responded to my emails. The manager took all of my contact information and promised me that I would get a response. She would see to it personally! So in my naivety I agreed to have two McKenna election signs erected on my property. You guessed it! For the third time, I never received a response.

I did some research and learned that Canada is a major exporter of Genetically Modified Foods. The Global Agenda is unfolding before our eyes and it is anti-human and anti-health. In short it is the transhuman agenda. The Covid narrative has brought all of this to light. This global agenda has been in the works for decades. As early as the 1800s, U.S. Presidents were alluding to the coming New World Order.

It is up to us to stand up for the truth and never relent in doing this no matter the circumstances. No one is coming to save us. Thank you Mark for keeping the conversation alive.

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