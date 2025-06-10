Welcome to part three of a three part interview with Hakeem Anwar, founder and president of Above Phone. We discuss how individuals can reclaim their digital sovereignty in an age where surveillance is not only pervasive but often invisible. The conversation outlines critical tools and strategies—from encrypted communications to virtual numbers—that enable people to communicate, travel, and share sensitive information securely. Whether you're a frontline activist, a medical professional, or simply value your privacy, this discussion offers tangible solutions to operate safely and freely in a world increasingly dominated by centralized control.

In addition to Above Phone, Hakeem Anwar runs an educational platform offering free guides, resources and a community to help users reclaim digital sovereignty: Take Back Our Tech

Secure Your Digital Sovereignty Today

The Reality Behind Surveillance

Even basic digital activities—like texting, calling, or emailing—leave a trail accessible to telecoms, governments, and corporations. Phone carriers log and store massive volumes of call records, while apps like iMessage route communications through Apple’s servers. Public WIFI is particularly vulnerable to spying, since both the owner of the network and their internet provider can see every website you visit.

Without precautions, every message and movement can be indexed, stored, and weaponized against you. For individuals involved in activism against authoritarianism and control—like those of us exposing the dangers of the COVID-19 “vaccines”—this surveillance poses real, material risks.

Ditching Big Tech: Tools for Secure Communication

One path forward is abandoning standard systems in favor of encrypted, internet-based communication. Instead of vulnerable SMS and phone calls, users can switch to encrypted tools such as Jitsi for video calls or XMPP-based apps for messaging and file transfers. These tools don’t rely on centralized servers, can be used globally, and leave no trace after calls end.

With decentralized infrastructure and end-to-end encryption, conversations and documents are no longer vulnerable to silent censorship or AI surveillance. The ability to self-host or use independent services marks a crucial evolution in secure communications—an empowering shift away from surveillance capitalism.

Global Communication Without a SIM Card

One common barrier to privacy and mobility is the need to maintain consistent access to a phone number, especially for banking or verification codes. Traditional roaming services are expensive and unreliable, while many virtual phone numbers are inconsistent at best.

New internet-based solutions now allow users to use a single number, send and receive texts (including bank codes), and make calls from anywhere in the world—without a traditional SIM card. These systems integrate seamlessly across laptops and phones, ensuring full usability and reliability, even while traveling. Encrypted containers also allow users to isolate risky apps (like WhatsApp), shielding them from the rest of the device’s contents and reducing data exposure.

Secure File Sharing for Critical Documents

Emailing sensitive files—especially research exposing powerful interests—is a major risk. Attachments are often unencrypted and processed through third-party servers. Even so-called “private” messaging apps scan content via AI. Encrypted file sharing tools can allow users to control how long a document link is active and limit views to a limited number of accesses. In the fight for medical freedom, critical evidence—from autopsies to gene sequencing—can be sent confidentially to its destination without interception.

Above Phone: A Comprehensive Privacy Ecosystem

Above Phone has consolidated these privacy-enhancing technologies into a suite which works seamlessly on its devices. For a recurring, yet reasonable fee, users can gain access to a full ecosystem designed to further bolster the functionality of their Above, or Linux devices. The suite includes secure messaging, VPN, private file sharing, encrypted email, and more.

We live in an era where exposing truth can make us a target. However, technology can still be used to serve people, if we choose the right tools. Above Phone distils secure technology into easy to use devices, but it is also possible to use free resources like Take Back Our Tech to set up your own device with Linux. The path to digital freedom is right in front of us, we just need to take the first step.

