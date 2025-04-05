The World Council for Health’s Approach to Technology and Wellbeing

Humanity is at a crossroads. Our environments are increasingly saturated with artificial electromagnetic radiation, yet public awareness lags far behind. Trust in regulatory bodies has been eroded by corporate influence, a lack of safety testing, and the concealed health risks of technologies like 5G. The push for digital convenience is being rightfully scrutinized for its biological toll, its role in surveillance, and its deeper implications for human autonomy.

This discussion exposes the invisible threat of EMFs, the profound importance of natural electromagnetic balance, and the broader consequences of centralized tech agendas that prioritize data and control over health and freedom.

This video is part of the World Council for Health’s Better Way Today show from March 31, 2025. You can join the WCH Better Way Today every second Monday at 2 PM EST (7 PM UK) here: WCH Newsroom

Electromagnetic Fields: The Invisible Menace in Plain Sight

For decades, independent researchers have raised alarms about the dangers of electromagnetic fields (EMFs), especially those generated by man-made technologies like cell phones, Wi-Fi, and 5G infrastructure. Unlike the natural EMFs humans evolved alongside—such as the Earth’s magnetic field or solar frequencies—these artificial fields are disruptive, pervasive, and growing more intense with every new device and tower.

Yet the issue remains largely ignored. Because EMFs are invisible and silent, their impact is easy to dismiss—until the damage becomes undeniable. Chronic fatigue, insomnia, anxiety, infertility, cognitive decline, and even neurological diseases are increasingly linked to overexposure to artificial EMFs.

5G: A Network Built for Them, Not Us

Contrary to popular belief, 5G was never intended to enhance human communication. Its true purpose is to power the “Internet of Things”—a sprawling ecosystem of interconnected machines, smart grids, surveillance systems, and autonomous infrastructure. Faster streaming for humans is just the marketing hook.

The timing of the 5G rollout was no coincidence. During global lockdowns in 2020, while public movement was restricted, 5G towers quietly appeared across cities. Installation crews were deemed “essential” even as families were coerced into staying indoors. What was presented as an upgrade in convenience was, in fact, a massive deployment of surveillance and control infrastructure—without public input or informed consent.

Health Impacts: Denial in the Face of Evidence

More than 25,000 studies have shown potential harm from EMF exposure. These include damage to DNA, disruption of calcium signaling in cells, hormonal imbalances, oxidative stress, impaired fertility, and neurological dysfunction. Yet the regulatory standards in use today are based on an outdated and ineffectual model: if a cell phone held two inches from a model of a man’s head does not heat the brain up within 10 minutes, the phone is deemed “safe.”

Radiation exposure is cumulative. It only requires a phone, a router, or a neighbor’s smart devices. What was once a background signal has become a full-spectrum bombardment. Health effects are showing up quietly, but unmistakably: declining fertility, increased anxiety and depression, earlier onset dementia, and unexplained cardiovascular symptoms.

One frequency stands out—60GHz. At this frequency, oxygen molecules absorb EMF radiation almost completely. This may disrupt oxygen’s ability to bind to hemoglobin, impairing respiration at the cellular level. The result mimics high-altitude sickness. While touted as a "faster" bandwidth, this frequency poses grave risks to health and may explain the rise in mysterious respiratory issues seen during the early pandemic period.

Informed Consent Being Overturned

Like the COVID-19 “vaccine” rollout, the deployment of 5G infrastructure has been carried out without transparency, safety testing, or public consultation. In 2019, telecom executives admitted to spending zero dollars on health studies related to 5G.… Yet billions were spent on installing the technology.

International agencies tasked with regulating EMF exposure, such as ICNIRP and the WHO, have been heavily influenced by industry interests. Their guidelines protect corporate liability, not public health. In buildings like the UN’s Vienna office, EMF radiation has reached levels 1 quintillion times higher than natural background levels—still, no action has been taken.

Personal Action Is Still Possible

Even in a world saturated with EMFs, small changes make a big difference. Use wired internet instead of Wi-Fi. Keep phones off your body and in airplane mode when not in use. Never sleep with electronics near the bed. Unplug routers at night. Replace wireless smart devices with analog alternatives wherever possible.

Distance matters. EMF intensity drops exponentially with distance. Moving a phone six feet away reduces exposure by a factor of 100. Simple awareness and habit changes can dramatically reduce the EMF load in a home.

Nature Is the Antidote

The human body is a finely tuned electrical system. Natural frequencies—those from sunlight, the Earth, and living ecosystems—regulate everything from mood to immune function. Reconnecting with nature restores these rhythms and offsets the chaos introduced by artificial radiation. The more time spent outside, grounded, and unplugged, the better the body functions.

A Final Warning

This is a global experiment without consent. As with the COVID-19 “vaccine,” the 5G agenda is sold as innovation while quietly undermining health, autonomy, and freedom. The longer the public remains unaware, the more damage accumulates—physically, socially, and spiritually.

