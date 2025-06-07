Welcome to part two of a three part interview with Hakeem Anwar, founder and president of Above Phone. Regular phones have become surveillance devices for centralized powers, and the need for private, secure technology is more urgent than ever. This conversation explores the hidden risks of modern smartphones, the rise of geofencing surveillance, and tools which offer a powerful alternative. From algorithmic manipulation to hardware-level protection, it's time to reclaim control over our digital lives.

The Hidden Price of Convenience

Every time a user opens a popular app, I.E. YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, they are entering a system designed not just to serve content, but to study the user. Algorithms learn preferences, track behavior, and issue select content to increase screen time. This is not just a privacy issue—it’s a form of behavioral manipulation, especially potent in children who are being shaped by autoplay loops and hyper-targeted content.

What appears as convenience is in fact an aggressive system of psychological conditioning and data extraction. The more we rely on these platforms, the more we submit our thoughts and preferences to centralized databases.

Geofencing and the Weaponization of Location Data

Location tracking is an underappreciated threat in today’s digital landscape. On standard devices, simply having apps like Google Maps installed can leave users vulnerable. Law enforcement agencies have used tools like Google’s Sensorvault to enable “geofence warrants”—identifying all devices in a specific area at a given time, then tracking those devices to their owners. This means confidential and private gatherings can easily become compromised if phones are not left at home, or properly insulated from signals.

Citizens are regularly being monitored through data they don’t even know they are emitting. A concern about privacy isn't paranoia—it’s a real and necessary form of resistance to those who want to control everything

A Cloaking Device for the Modern Age

Unlike major tech giants, Above Phone doesn’t harvest user data. Instead, it provides the smartphone experience while stripping away the invasive features. Users can watch and download YouTube videos without triggering algorithmic tracking, navigate offline using open-source GPS apps, and interact online without being feeding into a centralized digital identity.

Above Phone uses GrapheneOS: a secure, open-source operating system. It has hardware-based encryption, allowing it to defend against spyware and remote attacks that would compromise other devices. Additionally, if physical tampering is detected, the system can roll back to a recent and secure previous state. The goal of this technology is to retain the important functionality of a typical smartphone, while protecting the user from security issues.

Improving Our Tools to Maintain Freedom

Whether it’s a “vaccine” mandate or a geofence warrant, the underlying issue is the same: central control over individuals through opaque technology. In the digital war for freedom, privacy is the first line of defense. Luckily, we are no longer forced to choose between a high-tech life or a private one… It’s now possible to have both.

