Dr Mark Trozzi

Dr Mark Trozzi

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Priscilla Schwartz's avatar
Priscilla Schwartz
3h

How did I get information (Dr. MERCOLA) that told ME to stay clear of these shots and THE RULING CLASSES not be aware of this? Willful ignorance to protect paychecks, perhaps? Or complete lack of knowledge and unwillingness to look into anything related to covid (I am OFTEN shocked at the lack of critical thinking THE RULING CLASSES possess). Or complete and utter cold heartenedness towards THE UNWASHED, dismissing the FEW who were harmed or killed was the price THEY were willing to pay FOR THE GREATER GOOD.

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Marcus's avatar
Marcus
14m

Tamara Ugolini is a national treasure—of our nation—Canada as a country is in freefall!

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