A recent CTV News report highlighted rising heart failure among Canadians aged 20 to 40, citing the Canadian Heart Failure Society and Canadian Cardiovascular Society. It made no mention of COVID-19 mRNA “vaccines” or their documented link to myocarditis and pericarditis.

Rebel News journalist Tamara Ugolini flagged the omission. Separating today’s heart-failure trend from earlier post-“vaccination” cardiac inflammation shuts down any serious discussion of possible connections. This is only one symptom of a far broader issue: federal authorities were already tracking these exact risks before the shots were authorized — and still let the rollout proceed.

About Rebel News

Thank you to Rebel News and Tamara Ugolini for bringing us these critical insights.

Rebel News is a Canadian independent media outlet founded by Ezra Levant in 2015. It covers stories and viewpoints overlooked or inadequately covered by the old-world media, with a focus on free speech and government accountability. Unlike most Canadian media, it takes no government funding and relies entirely on subscriptions and crowdfunding. As part of the mission, Rebel News has released a petition to end the COVID shots:

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Tamara Ugolini is a Senior Editor at Rebel News. Her reporting centers on public health, government policy, parental rights, informed consent, and civil liberties. Before journalism she was active in informed-choice advocacy; her experiences during the COVID era brought her to Rebel News in 2020. Since then she has become one of its leading reporters, consistently challenging official narratives and giving space to voices the establishment prefers to overlook.

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The Government Was Monitoring Cases Early

Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada were aware of myocarditis and pericarditis risks before granting Pfizer interim approval. According to Canada’s response to Order Paper Question Q-766, the first Canadian report arrived on December 4, 2020 — five days before authorization on December 9.

Adverse-event reports continued accumulating, yet public warnings did not appear until June 2021. By January 26, 2026, Canada Vigilance had logged 2,040 domestic and 29,619 foreign myocarditis/pericarditis reports following COVID-19 “vaccination.” We had already been raising these exact concerns in 2021, drawing on emerging signals that regulators were tracking internally.

Internal Documents Show Ongoing Surveillance

Internal records compiled by investigator Natasha Gonek show the federal Vaccine Vigilance Working Group tracked myocarditis and pericarditis as priorities from December 2020. A December 17, 2020 Record of Discussion noted that information on these risks would be posted the week of December 21; it remained largely buried.

Independent analyst Kelly Brown identified elevated risks among adolescent boys and young men using provincial and federal data. Certain demographic groups experienced clearly disproportionate risk profiles, while PHAC staff sat on surveillance teams that co-authored studies later cited as evidence of safety. Autopsy studies, including systematic reviews of post-“vaccination” deaths, have since documented myocarditis and related cardiac damage as a recurring finding in fatal cases.

Questions About Public Messaging

A Privy Council Office memo on behaviourally informed messaging following serious adverse events prioritized maintaining public confidence over openly communicating emerging safety concerns. Officials tested language designed to emphasize rarity and preserve trust rather than disclose age- and sex-specific risks. Trust in public-health institutions depends on timely disclosure of potential risks, no matter whether data is still developing. Otherwise informed consent is impossible.

Doctors who tried to sound the alarm faced professional consequences. The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) pursued and ultimately revoked the licence of physicians such as myself for publicly questioning the official narrative.

Questions That Remain

Canadians were never adequately informed about the true risks. Early concerns were dismissed. Long-term follow-up has been practically non-existent. Heart inflammation and failure are ordinarily rare in previously healthy young adults — yet many of those who received these shots are now appearing in heart-failure clinics, unable to walk more than a few steps without exhaustion.

Until there is accountability for hiding these early revelations and the present-day injuries are confronted openly, these institutions will remain illegitimate.

Additional Resources

Original Coverage: Health Canada knew of mRNA vaccine heart risks before rollout, and now young Canadians face the consequences

Athletes dead or hospitalized after COVID injections

COVID “Vaccines”; How Dangerous are They?

16 Years Old, Pfizer, Myocarditis, Sudden Death, Grieving Father

Appeal Court Issues Ruling in My Case Against the CPSO