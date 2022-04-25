WEF Operatives in Canada Exposed, with some surprises

If you have been with us a while, then you know that the WHO and the WEF are enemies of mankind, and top-down executors of the covid-crimes-against-humanity.

The reader is also likely aware that Trudeau, Freeland, Singh, and many others are WEF operatives working against us within our governments. If all the parties are lead by and stacked with WEF agents, then their is really no difference between them. They are different finger puppets on the same wicked hand.

As more of us are waking up to the evils of the WHO and WEF, it seems that the WEF is scrubbing some of these puppets off their website. If being part of the WEF is becoming unpopular with an enlightened public, it may hurt their candidates’ campaigns. They can just distance themselves in public for now, and stay under the radar, while winning elections and continuing the infiltration of our government on behalf of our enemies.

Web.archive.org is a great site for detectives. They have archived large portions of the internet over time, so that we can access the internet as it was, at selected dates, in the past. We can compare and see when someone or something is scrubbed. If something like a political candidate’s cozy relationship with the WEF was scrubbed, it will still appear in their archives.

Here is a short video demonstrating the use of this “Way Back Machine” at web.archive.com, to look for the popular PC Party leadership race candidate Pierre Poilievre, on the WEF website.

NOTE: To check if someone is a WEF operative, simply enter their info into the “way back machine” (https://web.archive.org/) in the following format: https://www.weforum.org/people/firstname–lastname

We applied this test to the list of PC leadership candidates from the official site and generated the table below:

Of these candidates, who is WEF compromised?

Joseph Bourgault

Please consider Joseph Bourgault with me briefly, you may want to join in helping Joseph take the PC party away from the WEF infiltrators, and place it in genuine service to Canadians.

Source

Joseph Bourgault is not just a man of man of words. He runs a very successful farm machinery manufacturing company in Saskatchewan that protected their employees against all the covid mandate abuses including forced injections. They also made presentations to the government of Saskatchewan outlining this approach and put extensive pressure on them to adjust their stance on the mandates.

Joseph provided massive support to the Freedom Convoy Truckers. When the Trudeau regime obstructed (stole) the truckers ten million dollars in donations, Joseph’s organization Canadians for Truth stepped in and ensured that people were properly housed and fed, while also supporting the Freedom Convoy team with ensuring that the protest remained peaceful and organized not only with the truckers, but with the Ottawa police services. Joseph provided 3 weeks of accommodations, conference rooms and supported individuals who were not able to afford food or shelter. There was also expenses related to keeping truckers morale high during the duration of the event. The extent and cost of support Joseph provided for the Freedom Convoy was monumental.

I have also been involved in cases where Joseph Bourgault has demonstrated extreme dedication to defending Canadians during the covid war. This includes important work protecting children against the forced and coerced injections.

Call to action: With efficient mass action, we can help Joseph secure the leadership. Here is how.

To stay in the leadership race, each candidate must raise $300,000 by April 29th at 5 PM ED. Joseph has already made the maximum personal donation allowed for each individual ( $1675). So far his campaign has raised $140,000. They need to raise another $160,000 by this Friday the 29th at 5 PM, to keep Joseph in the race. These donations are made here: https://www.josephbourgault.ca/copy-of-support

The leader of the CPC party will be elected in September, by the members of the PC Party. To qualify to vote for the leader, one must be a member of the PC party before June 1st, 2022. You can join the PC party with a donation of $15 here: https://donate.conservative.ca/en/membership/

In September, as a large covid truth contingency, we may elect this noble man to take control of the PC party of Canada.

In summary

In summary, the three steps in this action are first making donations to Joseph’s campaign this week, second becoming a voting member of the CPC party before June 1st, and lastly as a CPC member, vote for Joseph for the leader of the party in September.

What about the PPC?

Maxime Bernier

Indeed Maxime Bernier and the PPC have been the only consistent party supporting human rights, the Canadian charter, and covid truth for the past two years.

We certainly will not abandon Max or the PPC. To this may I share two points?

First we can continue donating and supporting Max and the PPC, even during our transient time as card carrying PC party members from some time before June until the September leadership election.

Second, I posed this question to Joseph Bougault: “If we help get this donations threshold issue solved and you stay in the race, then people may join the CPC long enough to vote you into the leadership, before they may return to their commitment and membership with the PPC and Max, having at least supported this part of your campaign to wrestle control of the CPC out of the hands of the WEF. However, if you are the leader of the CPC, will you bring Max back into the fold, or form a amalgamation of the CPC and the PPC? If you win the leadership, and embrace Max, that would seal the deal for sure with millions.”

Joseph Bougaults replied: “We have not yet met with Maxime, but there are policies that they have been running on that we are obviously very aligned with. Therefore, we feel that this could be an important way to unite Canadians if there is alignment with the CPC and the PPC.”

Maxime Bernier left the CPC party because it was corrupted. We have a chance to help Joseph Bourgault take back the PC party and rid it of corruption and the WEF infestation.

May I please share one final thought on the big picture of federal politics in Canada? I am hoping that lawful justice will take down the covid criminals high and low, and we will not be struggling to survive in this current dystopia until 2025, just hoping that there will be legitimate elections. I do not have faith that the current WEF puppet regime embedded in all the major political parties will permit free and fair elections; however it is important that we have contingency plans.

No matter what else happens, taking the PC party back from the WEF is a very good endeavour. It seems that any genuine ethical and intelligent politician right now should be very aware and very vocal regarding the covid-war, while standing in absolute opposition to the WEF, WHO, and all covid-crimes-against-humanity. Any candidate who is not vehemently opposed to the covid-crime-syndicate is, in my opinion, a complete joke and not to be trusted.