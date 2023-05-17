Hugh McCarthy | What have we done to our children?
Hugh McCarthy May 15, 2023 presentation to the World Council For Health, with former BBC presenter, and now agent of truth, Jemma Cooper.
Profound insights from an award winning school teacher and principal, who came out of retirement to defend our children when covid was launched.
Hugh McCarthy’s May 15, 2023 presentation to the World Council For Health, with former BBC presenter, and now agent of truth, Jemma Cooper. Hugh is a pleasure to listen to, and a wealth of knowledge.
Description
The covid agenda, fake science, fear mongering and human rights violations from muzzles to social isolation damaged us all; but the children were especially vulnerable. They have been severely damaged.
We need to find the path to their healing, and undo the globalists’ plan to destroy the young generation, end our culture, and submit humanity to their tyrannical rule.
Hugh McCathy is a retired teacher and a principal of distinction. When covid was launched, Hugh kept his mind and heart intact. He joined forces with others, asked important questions, studied the science, and applied his wisdom and passion as an educator to help the children.
Let’s take advantage of Hugh’s knowledge and wisdom, so we can all help undo the severe damage the globalists have inflicted on our children.
Attend weekly WCH meetings like the one above, each Monday at 2 PM EDT here
Related Material:
Children Should Be Freed Now and Never Covid-Injected by Dr Paul Alexander and Dr Mark Trozzi October 2021
Line in the sand | Children, War, and Duty by Dr Trozzi November 2022
Dr Trozzi´s library of material regarding children in the covid era