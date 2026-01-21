Dr Trozzi

Dr Trozzi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Terry Wears's avatar
Terry Wears
5h

This is incredible , and the first time I have been made aware of the situation for mandatory injections in Hungary. Personally I believe this must be causing an exodus of talented people from the country who do not wish to have their parenting rights trampled on.

Great reporting, we need to publicize this as much as possible.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Mark Trozzi MD
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr Mark Trozzi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture