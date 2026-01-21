Part one of this interview, with research scientist Dr. Éva Papp and constitutional lawyer Dr. Angelika Mihalik, reveals worrying truths about the reality in Hungary—a country often viewed as resistant to globalist pressure. Despite its pro-family and generally sane political image, Hungary enforces one of the most aggressive childhood vaccination regimes in the world. Through legal testimony, scientific observation, and experience, these two Hungarian doctors describe a system where exemptions are effectively impossible, families face crushing fines, and legal battles only serve to delay punishment.

Dr. Éva Papp is an accomplished Hungarian scientist, researcher and public health advocate . In response to the irregularities and harms of the Covid era, Dr Papp has dedicated herself to a mission for truth and medical freedom in Hungary.

Dr. Angelika Mihalik is a Hungarian lawyer specializing in medical and constitutional law, representing families seeking vaccine exemptions and challenging compulsory vaccination practices.

Extremely High Compliance Rates

Hungary has one of the highest childhood vaccination rates in the world, with approximately 99.9 percent of children having received all compulsory injections. Dr. Papp explained that exemptions are functionally unavailable, even for children who have already suffered documented injuries from prior injections.

This shift has occurred rapidly. After having spent three decades working in Australia before returning to Hungary, Dr. Papp described her shock at encountering a vastly expanded and rigid vaccination schedule. She also noted that the situation has worsened since the COVID era.

There was an apparent flicker of hope when Hungary’s parliament voted on a proposal to make childhood vaccination elective. However, the motion received 18 votes in favor and more than 100 votes against, resulting in its decisive rejection. Dr. Papp stated that, as a result, families are now worse off than before, with compulsory vaccination even further entrenched.

Laws Being Overridden and Ignored

Hungary’s legal framework technically allows vaccine exemptions, yet Dr. Mihalik explained that in practice these laws are ignored by authorities and courts alike. While physicians are legally permitted to issue medical opinions recommending exemption, very few are willing to do so. Doctors who issue such opinions risk regulatory harassment, financial penalties, and the loss of their medical licenses, creating a powerful deterrent even in clear-cut cases of injury.

When an exemption opinion is issued, it is routinely overridden by a small, unofficial group of so-called “vaccine experts.” Dr. Mihalik says this category of expert does not exist under Hungarian law, yet these individuals are permitted to nullify a treating physician’s judgment without ever examining or meeting the child. Their opinions are treated as binding by health authorities despite the absence of any legal foundation.

Dr. Mihalik’s legal team represents nearly 1,000 families seeking exemptions, few of which have been granted. Instead, families are pushed into continuous litigation, not as a path to resolution, but as a stalling tactic. As long as cases remain active, authorities are temporarily prevented from vaccinating the child.

Financial and Psychological Warfare

Dr. Mihalik noted that this form of resistance comes at a steep cost. Families face repeated fines for non-compliance, which can reach as high as $10,000 per penalty and may be imposed again and again. Missing a filing deadline by even a single day can trigger new sanctions.

Some families lose their savings or their homes. Others are forced to leave Hungary entirely to protect their children. For those who remain, the legal struggle can continue until a child reaches twenty years of age and is no longer bound to the schedule. There is no final ruling that restores parental authority indefinitely, only a constant cycle of legal delays and renewed threats. Dr. Mihalik described this system as lawfare, designed to exhaust families emotionally, financially, and psychologically.

In addition to fines, parents face the threat of child protection intervention, with refusal of vaccination treated as a potential violation of parental duty. This further intensifies pressure on families to comply.

Medical Surveillance Disguised as Healthcare

Hungary enforces mandatory pediatric checkups that closely track the vaccination schedule, beginning at birth and continuing through adolescence. These examinations were described as unusually frequent and highly invasive of privacy.

Despite often occurring shortly after vaccination, the data points collected during these checkups are not used to assess or acknowledge vaccine injury. Symptoms or injuries emerging soon after injection are typically dismissed as unrelated. The result is extensive medical surveillance without accountability or meaningful injury recognition.

Additional injections are administered through school-based physicians at ages 11 and 12, often by doctors unfamiliar with the child’s medical history. At this stage, exemptions are virtually unheard of, further severing parental authority and informed consent. Children are subjected to repeated medical oversight, while the information gathered is disconnected from individualized care or legal responsibility.

An Evolving Human Rights Crisis

Hungary is widely viewed as a defender of sovereignty, tradition, and family values. But the reality described by Dr. Papp and Dr. Mihalik presents a starkly different picture. Parents who resist injections are treated as legal and administrative threats, rather than caregivers exercising medical judgment.

Even non-Hungarian residents are required to comply with the vaccination schedule if they remain in the country for longer than three months, raising serious questions about consent, jurisdiction, and human rights protections.

