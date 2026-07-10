Injection Injuries and Calamari Clots: The Latest Research Findings
Emerging Evidence on Immune Injury, Calamari Clots, and the Post-Injection Medical Landscape
I recently joined Ken Drysdale and Paula Lavigne on The Lavigne Show to discuss the Allison Inquiry, COVID-19 injection injuries, and other urgent issues.
In this segment, we explore emerging evidence on immune system disturbances, unusual white fibrous clots, and other mechanisms of harm.
We also address the institutional barriers to this research, growing questions about regulatory oversight and public health accountability, and why independent investigation remains essential.
About The Lavigne Show
The Lavigne Show, hosted by Paula and Jason Lavigne, is dedicated to following the truth and looking for justice. The program features in-depth conversations on current events, public policy, legal issues, and stories often overlooked—with guests from across Canada and around the world.
About Ken Drysdale
Ken Drysdale serves as Chair of the National Citizens Inquiry. He is also a co-founder of Manitoba Stronger Together, an author, and a public speaker who has been actively involved in initiatives focused on accountability and public policy.
About The Alisson Inquiry
The Allison Inquiry is intended as an independent, non-partisan public inquiry chaired by Member of Parliament Dean Allison. Its stated purpose is to provide a forum for Canadians to share their experiences of COVID-19 injection injuries, hear testimony from expert witnesses, and give voice to individuals who believe their concerns have not been adequately addressed through existing institutions.
Dates: September 8–11, 2026 (4 days of testimony).
Location: Parliament Hill, Ottawa.
Research into COVID-19 injection injuries continues despite significant institutional obstacles, with independent scientists working to better understand the underlying biological mechanisms and identify effective treatment strategies.
New laboratory analyses of unusual white fibrous (”calamari”) clots indicate they differ substantially from conventional blood clots in their structure, composition, and protein profile, suggesting they represent a novel biological phenomenon.
Microscopic evidence suggests these white fibrous clots can develop while blood is actively flowing through the body, challenging claims that they form only after death.
No single treatment is likely to address all reported injection-related injuries, as multiple mechanisms involving immune dysfunction, abnormal clotting, and chronic inflammation may occur simultaneously.
Independent investigators continue to face significant financial, institutional, and political barriers, forcing much of this research to rely on private funding and collaboration.
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I hope that the people that were vaccine injured are aware of the Allison Inquiry. There should be several thousand show up. Maybe they should expand it to also include those that believe they lost a loved on to the Covid shot. Health Canada claim they did extensive research to prove that the vaccines were safe. Has anyone seen the documented proof that any research was done or were they relying on Pfizer advertising material?
Dear Dr. Trozzi, I listened to your comments and 100% agree with your views on things ranging from naming names and lifting the veil off government agencies, the courts, law enforcement, etc. to creating parallel systems.
Names like Bonnie Henry, Brenda Lucki, Richard Wagner, Teresa Tam et al should not be able to hide their criminal negligence behind the ‘government’, the ‘minister’ the ‘agency’ etc if we are to achieve accountability which is long overdue.
The National Citizens Inquiry holds special importance and demonstrates the practical value of building parallel civic institutions when confidence in established political and legal systems has eroded. Rather than waiting for governments or established bodies to revisit contentious issues, I am grateful that citizens organized an independent forum to hear testimony, examine evidence, and create an enduring public record of perspectives that has still not received sufficient attention. Whether one agrees with all of its conclusions or not, the inquiry demonstrates that an engaged citizenry can take lawful, peaceful action to foster accountability and encourage public debate.
History shows that healthy democracies are strengthened not just by government institutions but most importantly by an active civil society willing to ask difficult questions and challenge prevailing assumptions. Citizen-led inquiries, independent media, community organizations, and other voluntary institutions provide much needed avenues for participation and oversight when public trust is strained. Their influence ultimately depends on the transparency of their methods, the quality of the evidence they present, and their willingness to engage with scrutiny, making them an essential component to the ongoing pursuit of accountability and the rule of law. The NCI meets those tests.