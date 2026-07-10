Dr Mark Trozzi

Dr Mark Trozzi

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John Alton's avatar
John Alton
2h

I hope that the people that were vaccine injured are aware of the Allison Inquiry. There should be several thousand show up. Maybe they should expand it to also include those that believe they lost a loved on to the Covid shot. Health Canada claim they did extensive research to prove that the vaccines were safe. Has anyone seen the documented proof that any research was done or were they relying on Pfizer advertising material?

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Wayne Llewellyn's avatar
Wayne Llewellyn
2h

Dear Dr. Trozzi, I listened to your comments and 100% agree with your views on things ranging from naming names and lifting the veil off government agencies, the courts, law enforcement, etc. to creating parallel systems.

Names like Bonnie Henry, Brenda Lucki, Richard Wagner, Teresa Tam et al should not be able to hide their criminal negligence behind the ‘government’, the ‘minister’ the ‘agency’ etc if we are to achieve accountability which is long overdue.

The National Citizens Inquiry holds special importance and demonstrates the practical value of building parallel civic institutions when confidence in established political and legal systems has eroded. Rather than waiting for governments or established bodies to revisit contentious issues, I am grateful that citizens organized an independent forum to hear testimony, examine evidence, and create an enduring public record of perspectives that has still not received sufficient attention. Whether one agrees with all of its conclusions or not, the inquiry demonstrates that an engaged citizenry can take lawful, peaceful action to foster accountability and encourage public debate.

History shows that healthy democracies are strengthened not just by government institutions but most importantly by an active civil society willing to ask difficult questions and challenge prevailing assumptions. Citizen-led inquiries, independent media, community organizations, and other voluntary institutions provide much needed avenues for participation and oversight when public trust is strained. Their influence ultimately depends on the transparency of their methods, the quality of the evidence they present, and their willingness to engage with scrutiny, making them an essential component to the ongoing pursuit of accountability and the rule of law. The NCI meets those tests.

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