I recently joined Ken Drysdale and Paula Lavigne on The Lavigne Show to discuss the Allison Inquiry, COVID-19 injection injuries, and other urgent issues.

In this segment, we explore emerging evidence on immune system disturbances, unusual white fibrous clots, and other mechanisms of harm.

We also address the institutional barriers to this research, growing questions about regulatory oversight and public health accountability, and why independent investigation remains essential.

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About The Lavigne Show

The Lavigne Show, hosted by Paula and Jason Lavigne, is dedicated to following the truth and looking for justice. The program features in-depth conversations on current events, public policy, legal issues, and stories often overlooked—with guests from across Canada and around the world.

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About Ken Drysdale

Ken Drysdale serves as Chair of the National Citizens Inquiry. He is also a co-founder of Manitoba Stronger Together, an author, and a public speaker who has been actively involved in initiatives focused on accountability and public policy.

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About The Alisson Inquiry

The Allison Inquiry is intended as an independent, non-partisan public inquiry chaired by Member of Parliament Dean Allison. Its stated purpose is to provide a forum for Canadians to share their experiences of COVID-19 injection injuries, hear testimony from expert witnesses, and give voice to individuals who believe their concerns have not been adequately addressed through existing institutions.

Dates : September 8–11, 2026 (4 days of testimony).

Location: Parliament Hill, Ottawa.

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Research into COVID-19 injection injuries continues despite significant institutional obstacles, with independent scientists working to better understand the underlying biological mechanisms and identify effective treatment strategies.

New laboratory analyses of unusual white fibrous (”calamari”) clots indicate they differ substantially from conventional blood clots in their structure, composition, and protein profile, suggesting they represent a novel biological phenomenon.

Microscopic evidence suggests these white fibrous clots can develop while blood is actively flowing through the body, challenging claims that they form only after death.

No single treatment is likely to address all reported injection-related injuries, as multiple mechanisms involving immune dysfunction, abnormal clotting, and chronic inflammation may occur simultaneously.

Independent investigators continue to face significant financial, institutional, and political barriers, forcing much of this research to rely on private funding and collaboration.

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