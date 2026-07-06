I recently joined Tamara Lich and Chris Barber on their show House Arrest to discuss my COVID experience and the ongoing crises we face.

In this segment, we explore treatments being studied in Japan, the growing evidence of post-injection injuries (including from shedding), and practical and affordable steps people can take to protect themselves from the long-term effects.

I also explain the mechanisms behind these injuries and why they’re so difficult to fully reverse — along with emerging approaches like fasting, targeted supplementation, and repurposed medications that are showing promise.

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About Tamara Lich and Chris Barber

Tamara Lich and Chris Barber became two of the leading figures of Canada’s 2022 Freedom Convoy after helping to organize against COVID mandates. Despite consistently promoting non-violence, Lich was arrested, denied bail multiple times, and jailed for weeks before eventually being released under strict conditions that effectively placed her under house arrest. This later inspired the name of the podcast. Barber has continued to advocate for civil liberties while facing his own prolonged legal battles arising from the protests.

Together, Tamara and Chris host House Arrest, where they share weekly updates, discuss current events and freedom issues, and reflect on the personal and legal consequences of their activism.

Watch the Full Episode

Visit the House Arrest Podcast

Blood filtration treatments are now being offered in Japan to treat COVID injection harms. However, these procedures are expensive and may not address ongoing or recurring effects.

Persistent spike protein production is likely a key driver of long-term biological disruption and chronic symptoms in affected individuals.

Some forms of injury may not be fully reversible, particularly when deep or lasting cellular changes have occurred.

Fasting is a powerful method for triggering cellular cleanup and supporting the body’s natural recovery mechanisms, but must be done with consideration for factors like diabetes and pregnancy.

Nutritional supplements such as nattokinase, bromelain, curcumin, and N-acetylcysteine can be actively used to combat inflammation and target spike protein-related issues.

Repurposed medications, including ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, are being incorporated into recovery strategies, with ongoing research and open investigation remaining essential.

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