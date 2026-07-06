Dr Mark Trozzi

Dr Mark Trozzi

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Rolonne Marie Ross's avatar
Rolonne Marie Ross
3h

Thank you Dr Trozzi,

SHARING THIS.

RMR

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Lisa Erickson's avatar
Lisa Erickson
29m

I had a shedding issue back in 2021 which was quite alarming. I did not take the injection. I went to my dentist for a dental cleaning. The hygienist said at the beginning of the appointment not to worry that she was up to date on all her shots. I told her I wasn't worried because my immune system was strong. The next day I started to bleed and bled for three days and had severe menstrual like cramps for eight months. The thing is that I had not had a period in seven years. I started the protocol that you mentioned ~ nattokinase, curcumin, bromelain, along with NAC. Thankfully, this addressed the issue.

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