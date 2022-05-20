I just dodged forced injections and nasal probe violations, by connecting through Mexico, on route to a very important event: the inaugural 3 day WCH Better Way Conference starting today, May 20th.

On route, all the passengers including myself were heavily sprayed with the neurotoxin insecticide permithrin. There was no warning and no consent; that’s assault, and its happening around the world!

Source

You don’t have to get sprayed with insecticide to attend The Better Way Conference virtually. More info here:

https://betterwayconference.org/

Help stop the WHO (Actions: one and two) and WEF.