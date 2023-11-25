Are you ready for the quickening? Here is the November 20th press conference from Romania, that concluded the International Crisis Summit 4. Parliament members from the Alliance For Unity Of Romanians spoke along with members of the international team of scientific and medical experts including Dr Andrea Stramezzi, Dr Byram Bridle, Dr Denis Rancourt, Dr Harvey Risch, and myself Dr Mark Trozzi.

Soon we will share much rich content from 2 full days of presentations in the Romanian parliament that preceded this press conference.

Here is the full ½ hour press conference as well as short clips of each speaker. This digital collection is made easy to download, so you might share and re-post on your platforms and channels. We are the main stream media; truth is spread organically by you and I. Thanks for sharing and uploading.

Visit the International Crisis Summit Website for more content from ICS4.

Downloadable Speaker Clips

Table of Contents

Sorin-Titus Muncaciu, Elected member of the Parliament Of Romania. A.U.G. Party

Download

Marius Lulea Vice-President of The Alliance For The Union Of Romanians (A.U.G.)

Download

Dr Andrea Stramezzi Italian Physician

Download

Dr Mark Trozzi Canadian Emergency Physician

Download

Dr Byram Bridle Canadian Viral Immunologist / Vaccinologist

Download

Mr Aurelian Popa, Romania’s “most viral” civil activist.

Download

Dr Denis Rancourt Bs.S. M.Sc. Ph.D. Canadian Physicist Interdisciplinary Scientist and Epidemiologist

Download

Dr Harvey Risch Ph.D. USA’s Professor Emeritus of Epidemiology at Yale School of Medicine

Download

George Simeon leader of the The Alliance For The Union Of Romanians (A.U.G.) Federal Party

Download

Links:

Related Material: