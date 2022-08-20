The WHO continues working to subvert national governments and constitutions, while creating a global dictatorship in the name of “health”. Global predators use the WHO as their conduit through which they abuse and manipulate us all. James Roguski pours through their documents, alerts us to their schemes, and advises us on actions to stop the WHO.

August 21 live event details:

Also, tomorrow August 21, 2022 at 9 a.m. EDT there is this event with James Roguski, Shabnam Palesa Mohamed, and Dr Rima Laibow “Reclaim You Health, Freedom, and National Sovereignty from the WHO.” Here is the link to register and join the Webinar Sunday August 21, 2022 at 9 a.m.m EDT: https://event.webinarjam.com/register/5/lqov4bn

The WHO must be stopped. More information and resources can be found in our archive.

Let’s please call upon all politicians, states, and influencers to exit, defund, investigate, and prosecute the WHO.

Please anticipate more updates and action plans to save our world, our lives, and our freedom from the WHO’s nefarious agenda.