Joel Sussman and Aurora Town Rejects Prison Planet
"15 Minute cities are wolves in sheep's clothing" - Joel Sussman speaks to the Town of Aurora and receives a standing ovation for her courage and truth-telling.
Joel Sussman and The Town of Aurora Ontario may lead the way in rejecting global dictatorship of the UN and WEF. We absolutely say no to being corralled into data collection digital enslavement in “15 minute cities”. Here are 8 important minutes exposing and standing against the WEF’s prison planet designs. Thanks Joel Sussman; this is intelligent participation in democracy.
See the Town of Aurora Council members here.