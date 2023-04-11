WEF Fascism explained in 1 minute
We're getting through to the mainstream: speaking on Fox News, Ned Ryan explains the WEF and their use of covid, climate change, and other deceptive campaigns to corral us into death and slavery.
One may accurately label the WEF as “modern fascists” or “neo-feudalists”. Either way the agenda involves manipulating us through disinformation and fear, into living and dying as slaves, of these self appointed over-lords. In just one minute while conversing with Laura Ingraham, Ned Ryan of the American Majority, makes this very clear. I fully endorse his statements; they are completely accurate.