Toronto, Montreal, St Johns, Okotoks AB, Winnipeg, Vancouver, Ottawa, Bedford NS, and Saskatoon

Following the June 24th protests, Canadians are persisting in opposition to denied treatments, forced injections, muzzling ethical doctors, and other abuses of the medical regulators in Canada. Please join in coming together at locations across Canada this Friday.

In addition to Toronto, see information regarding protests at Montreal, St Johns, Okotoks AB, Winnipeg, Vancouver, Ottawa, Bedford NS, and Sasketoon here: https://standunitedbc.ca/nationwide-events

Also this Saturday July 23rd there are events in solidarity with the Dutch farmers and in defence of our own food supply; there are marches in Toronto and Vancouver to the Netherlands consulates, as well as a convoy from Moose Jaw to Regina. Info here: https://www.standwithfarmers.info/