July 22 Protests against Colleges of Physicians and Surgeons
Here is information about the upcoming protests in opposition to forced injections, censoring of ethical doctors and other abuses, as well as a call to stand as a united front.
Toronto, Montreal, St Johns, Okotoks AB, Winnipeg, Vancouver, Ottawa, Bedford NS, and Saskatoon
Following the June 24th protests, Canadians are persisting in opposition to denied treatments, forced injections, muzzling ethical doctors, and other abuses of the medical regulators in Canada. Please join in coming together at locations across Canada this Friday.
In addition to Toronto, see information regarding protests at Montreal, St Johns, Okotoks AB, Winnipeg, Vancouver, Ottawa, Bedford NS, and Sasketoon here: https://standunitedbc.ca/nationwide-events
Also this Saturday July 23rd there are events in solidarity with the Dutch farmers and in defence of our own food supply; there are marches in Toronto and Vancouver to the Netherlands consulates, as well as a convoy from Moose Jaw to Regina. Info here: https://www.standwithfarmers.info/