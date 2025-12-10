Dr Trozzi

Dr Trozzi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rick Zammuto's avatar
Rick Zammuto
8h

It used to be that when somebody murdered somebody and got caught they used to go to prison. Instead, today they get paid $Bs of tax dollars, control our health with lies every day of their wretched, insane lives, have illegitimate powers to remove known truth tellers (eg. fake, corrupt medical "colleges"), and continue to get away with mass-murder almost daily. The earth is now a protective harbor (place of safety/refuge, shelter, hideout) for lying mass-murderers, who steal our taxes for their bank accounts as free "people". They run/join the mass-murdering WEF cult, take over countries by cheating during elections. Where do we live? I thought it was earth for 72 years, but today this planet has been ripped off by insane, Pathological liars that do nothing except be lying Nazi fascist pigs everyday!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Dr Mark Trozzi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture