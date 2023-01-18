Covid-19 ushered in an era of unparalleled fear, pandemic policies and almost singular medical and media attention on a “novel coronavirus,” leading to societal divisions, scientific censorship, and ongoing hardships–the likes of which the world has rarely, if ever, seen before.

Join Bright Light News’ Glen Jung for what’s expected to be a riveting in-person panel discussion with viral immunologist Dr. Byram Bridle, ER physicians Dr. Mark Trozzi and Dr. Patrick Phillips, and former mainstream media journalist, Rodney Palmer, in Hamilton, Ontario, Jan. 28th at 7 pm, as they discuss the “science” and post-pandemic state of healthcare, Covid-19 “vaccines” and the role of the legacy media in helping to fuel an all-out global assault against a single virus that forever changed societal norms and medical policies…ultimately, the world we knew.

The evening will begin with each panel member giving a 15-minute presentation on a topic in their scope of expertise.

The Historic Zoetic Theater 526 Concession Street, Hamilton ON L8v 1A6 Canada

For more details and to purchase your tickets click here. https://brightlightnews.com/panel/

Get to know the speakers:

Dr Bryam Bridle

Full Interview

Dr Patrick Phillips

Full Interview

Dr Mark Trozzi

Full Interview

Rodney Palmer

Full Interview