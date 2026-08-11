Making the Allison Inquiry a Success - Shawn Buckley 2/2
How Canadians Can Help Support and Maximize the Impact of the Allison Inquiry
Part 2 of 2 - Shawn Buckley outlines how ordinary Canadians can actively support the Allison Inquiry and why broad public participation will ultimately determine whether the process succeeds or is quietly sidelined.
He describes concrete steps citizens can take to pressure Members of Parliament to attend the hearings, emphasizes the importance of approaching people with civility even amid deep political divisions, and shares the reasons he remains optimistic about Canada’s long-term prospects.
If our work resonates with you and you value independent medical investigation, informed consent, and health sovereignty, please consider supporting our ongoing work at DrTrozzi.news.
About Shawn Buckley
Shawn Buckley is a prominent Canadian constitutional lawyer and leading advocate for natural health products. A cofounder of the National Citizens Inquiry, he has spent decades defending health freedom, informed consent, and regulatory fairness. Shawn is now helping spearhead the Allison Inquiry with Conservative MP Dean Allison to bring evidence surrounding the COVID-19 genetic injections before the Canadian Parliament.
About the Allison Inquiry
The Allison Inquiry, chaired by MP Dean Allison, will hear testimony from Canadians reporting injuries following the COVID-19 vaccines on September 8–11, 2026. Broadcast live from Parliament Hill, it marks the first time Canadian lawmakers will hear this testimony in a parliamentary forum. The non-partisan Inquiry is being held in cooperation with the Covid Testimony Association.
Public participation can play a decisive role in the Allison Inquiry by encouraging Members of Parliament and Senators to attend and hear directly from Canadians injured by the COVID-19 “vaccines.”
Respectful conversations are more likely to change minds than hostility, particularly when engaging people outside existing circles or those living with injection injuries.
Many elected officials remain mentally disconnected from both constitutional concerns and the experiences of the victims, making their direct engagement especially important.
Rebuilding Canada's public institutions must begin with an honest examination of the COVID-19 response and a willingness to confront past mistakes.
Canada may be able to emerge stronger by rejecting fear and division, restoring accountability, and encouraging citizens to take an active role in shaping the country’s future.
DrTrozzi.news is a reader-supported publication. If you value independent medical research, informed consent, and health sovereignty, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. Your support makes this work possible.
Additional Resources
Contact info for Corporation of Canada Federal Members of Parliament
Conservative MP Dean Allison discusses his inquiry into COVID-19 vaccines – July 9, 2026 (includes the speech by Michelle Worton mentioned in the video, starting 4:29)
COVID Science & Solutions: Your Starting Point. This is a great starting place for MPs, senators, or anyone ready to look at the honest science about these injections, including solutions for treating and preventing their negative effects.
I emailed my MP to ask she attend as reported in the first episode. Today I am sending a postage free copy of that email to MP Konanz at House of Commons, Ottawa ON K1A0A6 and hand delivering a copy to her constituency office. And I will be phoning her office this week too.
I'm behind you both!!