Dr Mark Trozzi

Dr Mark Trozzi

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Wayne Llewellyn's avatar
Wayne Llewellyn
2d

I emailed my MP to ask she attend as reported in the first episode. Today I am sending a postage free copy of that email to MP Konanz at House of Commons, Ottawa ON K1A0A6 and hand delivering a copy to her constituency office. And I will be phoning her office this week too.

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Carolyn Ross's avatar
Carolyn Ross
2d

I'm behind you both!!

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