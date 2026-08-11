Part 2 of 2 - Shawn Buckley outlines how ordinary Canadians can actively support the Allison Inquiry and why broad public participation will ultimately determine whether the process succeeds or is quietly sidelined.

He describes concrete steps citizens can take to pressure Members of Parliament to attend the hearings, emphasizes the importance of approaching people with civility even amid deep political divisions, and shares the reasons he remains optimistic about Canada’s long-term prospects.

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About Shawn Buckley

Shawn Buckley is a prominent Canadian constitutional lawyer and leading advocate for natural health products. A cofounder of the National Citizens Inquiry, he has spent decades defending health freedom, informed consent, and regulatory fairness. Shawn is now helping spearhead the Allison Inquiry with Conservative MP Dean Allison to bring evidence surrounding the COVID-19 genetic injections before the Canadian Parliament.

About the Allison Inquiry

The Allison Inquiry, chaired by MP Dean Allison, will hear testimony from Canadians reporting injuries following the COVID-19 vaccines on September 8–11, 2026. Broadcast live from Parliament Hill, it marks the first time Canadian lawmakers will hear this testimony in a parliamentary forum. The non-partisan Inquiry is being held in cooperation with the Covid Testimony Association.

Allison Inquiry Official Website

Public participation can play a decisive role in the Allison Inquiry by encouraging Members of Parliament and Senators to attend and hear directly from Canadians injured by the COVID-19 “vaccines.”

Respectful conversations are more likely to change minds than hostility, particularly when engaging people outside existing circles or those living with injection injuries.

Many elected officials remain mentally disconnected from both constitutional concerns and the experiences of the victims, making their direct engagement especially important.

Rebuilding Canada's public institutions must begin with an honest examination of the COVID-19 response and a willingness to confront past mistakes.

Canada may be able to emerge stronger by rejecting fear and division, restoring accountability, and encouraging citizens to take an active role in shaping the country’s future.

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